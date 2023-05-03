Draymond Green mocks referee after getting a technical foul in Game 1 of West semis

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors was in a little foul trouble in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the LA Lakers. Green was called for his fourth personal foul late in the third quarter by official Ed Malloy.

The Warriors forward continued to discuss what happened with Malloy, who finally had enough and called a technical foul. Green proceeded to mock Malloy after getting called for a technical.

It was surprising that the referee didn't give the former Defensive Player of the Year a second technical foul that would have thrown him out of the game. Green also continued barking at Malloy as he headed to the bench.

Ted Buddwell 🏀🏈 @TedBuddy8 Draymond imitates the ref on the technical foul lmaoo Draymond imitates the ref on the technical foul lmaoo https://t.co/lRrRBEsHn5

While it's not surprising that Draymond Green received a technical foul, some fans thought that if it a was a different player, officials will likely call a second one. Nevertheless, Green has always been vocal with referees despite his propensitiy to get called for technical fouls.

In an interview with ESPN's Tim MacMahon last month, Green revealed his relationship with officials and how he approaches them during them. He explained that every referee is different, but respect will be the most important part of it.

"Different referees you approach differently, because different referees show different respect to players than others," Green said. "Those that there's mutual respect with you approach differently than those that approach the game like, 'It's my way or the highway.' I've been in this league 11 years, so you just kind of know who's who. You know tendencies, know which refs you can talk to, know which refs that you can't."

After Ed Malloy called a technical foul on Green, MacMahon tweeted that the two doesn't have a great relationship. Green has a good dynamic with most officials, but has a hard time with Malloy.

ESPN story on how some of the NBA’s toughest players to officiate — due to personality and/or playing style — approach relationships with the refs: “The same way you study the other team, you got to know your refs.”ESPN story on how some of the NBA’s toughest players to officiate — due to personality and/or playing style — approach relationships with the refs: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… “The same way you study the other team, you got to know your refs.” ESPN story on how some of the NBA’s toughest players to officiate — due to personality and/or playing style — approach relationships with the refs: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… I didn’t put it in this story on the players/refs dynamic, but Draymond Green singled out Ed Malloy as the ref he has the hardest time communicating with. Malloy just T’d him up. twitter.com/espn_macmahon/… I didn’t put it in this story on the players/refs dynamic, but Draymond Green singled out Ed Malloy as the ref he has the hardest time communicating with. Malloy just T’d him up. twitter.com/espn_macmahon/…

Draymond Green thinks he's earned deferential treatments from refs

Draymond Green talking to NBA referee Scott Foster.

Draymond Green has earned quite a reputation ever since he entered the NBA in 2011. Green is known for defense and playmaking that helped the Golden State Warriors win four NBA championships. He's also famous for his antics on the court that usually lead to technical fouls and ejections.

However, Green believes that he's earned the respect of referees. It was one of the reasons why he wasn't ejected in Game 2 of last year's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Green was called for a technical foul early in the game and continued to yap at referees all game long.

"This is the NBA Finals," Green said. "Like I said, I wear my badge of honor. It's not that I'm saying they necessarily treat me different. I've earned deferential treatment. And I enjoy that. I embrace that."

