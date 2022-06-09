"Draymond Green doesn't have to be a circus act to be effective" - Chris Broussard asserts Draymond Green needs to be more responsible in NBA Finals and stop "acting up"

Draymond Green's NBA Finals performance has been awful. There is no other way to put it. The Golden State Warriors lost Game 3, and he's a big reason why.

The Warriors forward scored only two points in the first game in Boston, and his defense wasn't good either. Furthermore, Green fouled out once again. As a matter of fact, he has as many points as fouls so far in the series with 15.

Steve Kerr will have to figure out how to deal with the Boston Celtics in Game 4. If the Warriors lose, they will be down 3-1, and that will be extremely tough. The head coach may also decide to use Draymond Green differently.

Draymond Green has struggled so far

In three games of the series, Draymond Green has averaged 5.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

However, we can all agree that Green has never been defined by box score numbers. After all, he has had so many great seasons in his career, yet he's never had mind-blowing stats.

Chris Broussard recently spoke about Game 3 and Draymond's performance. He mentioned his horrible stat line, but also the fact that the statistics don't matter when it comes to Green. Broussard clarified that the Warriors forward doesn't need to go crazy to win, stating:

"I have liked Draymond Green's game since he was at Michigan State. I knew he wasn't a shooter, but he's an intelligent player. He was a very good passer, a playmaker, and obviously a defender.

"Draymond Green doesn't have to be a circus act. And if he thinks that he does, to be effective, then shame on you."

The NBA analyst also pointed out some flaws in Draymond Green's game, including his dirty plays. However, he also gave credit where it was due by calling him a smart defender and a future Hall of Famer, stating:

"You're a future Hall of Famer not because you can get under the opponent's skin, not because you yell at opponents and teammates alike, not because you push and shove and do dirty things, but because you are a smart basketball player who can guard."

Broussard mentioned how it was on Draymond Green that the Warriors gave up 15 offensive rebounds in Game 3. The Warriors were also outscored 52-26 in the paint, which was also largely Green's fault.

Draymond has never been known for his offensive skills, so the Warriors rely on him to improve their defense. However, he just hasn't been himself so far in the series.

The worst shooter on the team

Through the first three games of the series, Green has shot only 26.3%. Even if the Warriors don't expect him to score big points, he should be much better than this.

To put it in perspective, Green is a 44.0% shooter for his career. He converted 52.5%, a career-high, of field goals during the regular season.

His shooting percentage is the worst on either team. Draymond still gets touches and shoots the ball more than six times a game, but he just can't score. He's gone 0-for-7 from 3-point line as well and has shot 50.0% from the charity stripe.

