'Draymond Green punched a college football player'- Warriors star's shenanigans from 2016 resurface amidst Jordan Poole controversy

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole's infamous altercation last summer has once again found its way into headlines this week. After Poole was traded to the Washington Wizards this offseason, it seemed as though the situation had become a thing of the past.

This week, however, Draymond Green appeared on The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone to discuss the incident, sparking a scathing response from Poole's father. In addition, Poole's best friend took aim at Green, questioning why someone who calls themself a leader would punch one of their mentees.

Now, NBA fans have found an old news report from 2016 where Green was thrown in jail after getting into an altercation with a former collegiate football player. The situation took place in July of 2016, shortly after the Warriors lost to LeBron James in the NBA Finals.

According to reports, while out partying in Michigan, Green and the former collegiate football player exchanged words on Friday after Green bumped into him.

When the Warriors star became hostile, the situation escalated, resulting in Green's security guard and another man choking the collegiate player and his girlfriend.

After the incident on Friday, the collegiate player approached Green the following night to clear the air. During the exchange, Green struck the man in the face with conflicting reports indicating it could have been a slap, or a punch.

The football player recalled the situation in an email to The Associated Press.

“I walk over and I tell Draymond that last night wasn’t cool. As he responded to me he began to poke me on my shoulder and I tell him that he doesn’t need to put his hands on me, we can just talk. As I started to talk again, boom, I’m punched in my jaw.”

Whether it was a punch or slap, local police were quick to intervene, arresting Draymond Green before throwing him in jail with a blood-alcohol level of 0.10. For reference, the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle in the United States while under the influence is 0.08.

How did Draymond Green respond to the situation?

After Draymond Green sobered up, he was released from jail. At the time, he apologized for the situation before expressing a desire to talk to the man, who was experiencing a headache and jaw pain, and make things right.

While it isn't clear as to whether or not the two got together to reconcile, Green spoke to media members in the days that followed to reflect on the situation. Although he didn't acknowledge his security team choking the man and his girlfriend, or striking the man, he put the blame on himself.

“My legal team is handling it. It will be resolved really quickly. As a public figure, I just can’t put myself in certain situations. It’s something that I’ll learn from and move on.”

Although he could have wound up facing over 90 days in jail, as well as a $500 fine, the NBA star didn't wind up serving any time for his role in the situation. Fortunately, the collegiate football player didn't suffer any long-term damage from either of the two incidents.

After being cleared to transfer, he took his talents elsewhere the following season.

