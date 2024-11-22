Draymond Green reveals seeing psychiatrist to elevate his 3-point shooting - "Did a lot of mental work"

Amid Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green's career-best 3-point shooting season, he touched on the reasoning behind his continued improvement. The four-time NBA champion credited his sports psychiatrist for helping him overcome the mental hurdles associated with seeking out and attempting open triples.

Green has been a well below-average 3-point shooter for 10 of his first 13 seasons, shooting 32.2% for his career. However, last season, he achieved a career-high 39.5% outside shooting mark on 2.3 attempts per game over 55 outings.

The four-time All-Star has taken his long-distance shooting proficiency to an even higher level this season. Through 14 contests, he is shooting 42.9% from deep on 3.5 attempts a night.

In an "Open Run with Rachel Nichols" clip posted Thursday, Showtime Sports' Rachel Nichols asked Green "what motivated him" to improve his 3-point shot.

After shouting out his trainer, the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year highlighted his sports psychiatrist's impact on his in-game mindset.

"I did a lot of work to get to this space. Obviously, working with my trainer, Travis, but then also, I did a lot of mental work," Green said.

"Meeting with our sports psychiatrist, telling him the things that (are) bothering me when I'm getting ready to shoot, or if I'm putting myself in a space to where I'm kind of hiding a bit so I don't get the shot."

Playing alongside Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry, who arguably attracts more gravity than any NBA player, regularly creates open looks for Green. So, the 13-year veteran confidently firing away has seemingly contributed to Golden State's Western Conference-best 11-3 start.

Draymond Green says he's developed confidence to continue hoisting 3-pointers after slow starts

During his discussion about his improved 3-point shooting, Draymond Green brought up his performance from Friday's 123-118 home win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

According to Green, after starting 0-for-3 from downtown, he could have turned passive. However, his confidence remained unshaken, and he finished 3-for-7 (42.9%).

"I took seven 3s last game. I started 0-for-3. To take that fourth 3 was a huge mental hurdle for me because I started 0-for-3, and I shot the fourth one," Green said. "And the fourth one went in, but I didn't shoot the fourth one with any hesitation."

Green missed all four of his 3-point looks during Wednesday's 120-97 home win over the Atlanta Hawks. His next chance to break out of his shooting slump comes on Friday when the Warriors (11-3) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (4-12).

