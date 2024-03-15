Draymond Green’s bold declaration of Victor Wembanyama in top 20 ignites NBA Twitter

Golden State Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green recently provided a hot take regarding San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama’s placement in the NBA’s hierarchy. His stance left fans divided as they debated about the 20-year-old’s impact.

On “The Draymond Green Show,” Green proclaimed Wembanyama a top-20 player, highlighting his size and versatile skillset. He added that the league should be apprehensive about the rookie’s inevitable development.

“Victor Wembanyama is probably a top-20 player in the NBA right now,” Green said. “With that skillset, with that length, with that jump shot — his jump shot is absolutely beautiful — In San Antonio with that staff, that kid, watch out.”

The French phenom has taken the league by storm in his rookie season, regularly stuffing the stat sheet. Through 58 games, he is averaging 20.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals, a league-leading 3.4 blocks and 1.7 3-pointers per game on 46.7% shooting.

Additionally, Wembanyama is already considered one of the NBA’s premier defenders, featuring near the top of this year’s Defensive Player of the Year race.

However, some are skeptical about his impact, given that San Antonio has the league’s third-worst record (14-52). The Spurs are on track to finish with around 17 wins, five less than last season when they tanked for the 2023 No. 1 pick to land Wembanyama.

NBA fans divided after Draymond Green proclaims Victor Wembanyama top-20 player

Following Draymond Green’s bold proclamation that Victor Wembanyama is a top-20 player, some fans appreciated the Warriors veteran for recognizing the rookie’s talent.

“Draymond is right on the money with this one,” one fan said.

“I like hearing players like you, [who have won] four championships, talking about how special Victor will be if he stays healthy,” another said.

However, others disagreed, suggesting that the four-time NBA champion may be overrating Wembanyama.

“Not top 20, LMAO,” one fan said.

“Wow, I think it’s a reach, but who am I to [question] Draymond Green concerning NBA basketball,” another said.

Below are a few more of the top fan reactions to Green’s bold declaration:

Draymond Green highlights gap between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren

After declaring Victor Wembanyama a top-20 player, Draymond Green touched on the big man’s rivalry with fellow rookie standout center Chet Holmgren.

Earlier in the season, the OKC Thunder big man was considered neck-and-neck with Wembanyama in the Rookie of the Year race. However, Wembanyama has surpassed Holmgren in nearly every statistical category and is now the overwhelming favorite to win the award.

Through 65 games, Holmgren is averaging 16.8 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 2.7 apg, 0.6 spg, 2.5 bpg and 1.7 3pg on 53.5% shooting.

According to Green, there is a considerable gap between the two rising stars.

“I think Chet Holmgren is a very good player, and I know there’s been this comparison between those two. But I will tell you, I think there’s a gap between Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama,” Green said. “Victor Wembanyama is just different. The kid is special.”

Green even went as far as to say that Wembanyama “may win MVP of the league in the next two years or so.”

So, it appears the 20-year-old will have substantial expectations to live up to over the next couple of years.

