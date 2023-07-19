Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green recently opened up about the incident with Jordan Poole that rocked the league last season. Green's recent revelations had some impact as fans went crazy while reacting to his statement.

The 2022-23 season was full of drama for most teams. The Golden State Warriors especially felt every bit of their offseason drama as it percolated into the regular season as well.

After winning the 2022 NBA title, the Warriors were on a roll. With team chemistry and morale at an all-time high, the Dubs looked unstoppable. However, everything changed when Jordan Poole and Draymond Green ended up in an altercation.

Videos of Green punching Poole went viral almost immediately and as the story saw new details coming to light, the Warriors saw their team fall apart slowly.

After a failed postseason campaign, the Dubs surprisingly opted to part ways with Poole as they traded him to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul. With Poole on the way out, Green decided to share some interesting points regarding the altercation on the "Pat Bev Pod". He said:

"I don't just hit people. Dialogue happens over time and you usually ain't triggered by something that fast. You know, to that degree. This is a team. Ain't nobody on my team triggering me in an instant. We know stuff you don't say amongst men. We know things that you have to stand on."

While Green has a valid point, NBA fans couldn't resist reacting to his statement. With some hilarious responses to Green's revelation, we took a look at some of the best fan reactions on Twitter.

Draymond Green gets paid regardless

A lot of speculation regarding the incident between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green suggests that Poole taunted Green regarding his contract extension. After Poole received a massive payday, he supposedly taunted Green for not getting paid.

Needless to say, one can see why this would be infuriating. However, in light of recent events, it is clear that the Golden State Warriors saw the value of prioritizing Draymond.

After opting out of his contract, Green became a free agent this offseason. However, Golden State almost immediately found a way to bring him back as they signed him to a $100 million deal over the next four years.

While it is still lower than Poole's contract of $140 million, it is safe to say that Green got paid regardless.

