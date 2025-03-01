Draymond Green’s wife Hazel Renee celebrates star-studded documentary honoring black excellence in Hollywood ahead of Oscar weekend

Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, sent a special celebratory shoutout to a new Apple TV+ documentary honoring Black Hollywood actors. It will be released in two parts next month.

On Friday, Renee reposted an Apple TV+ post on her Instagram story ahead of Oscar Weekend, adding a special message.

"This is going to be Fire to watch! Cheers to all my acting fraanns! May we all hit Number 1 On The Call Sheet 🙏🏽," she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@lovehazelrenee]

The Apple TV+ documentary has two parts; "Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood" and "Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Women in Hollywood." It is set to premiere on March 28.

According to Apple, the documentary shares close and candid interviews of black men and women in the movie industry. These actors share their breakthrough moments and struggles in the industry as black people.

Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee sends special shoutout to husband after thunderous dunk

Draymond Green has established himself in the list of best facilitators, defensive stars, and, of course, one of the best cerebral players in the league.

Every now and then, Green has had his share of highlights in the NBA, and Tuesday was one of those days. Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, reposted a post by the Warriors featuring an electrifying dunk by her husband.

"My baby daddy still out there DOING IT 💪🏽 Great Win 💚," she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@lovehazelrenee]

The Warriors won the game against the Hornets by 128-92. The Warriors have been on a roll since the Jimmy Butler trade and have won five consecutive games.

Green and Renee reportedly started dating in 2017. However, the Warriors star denied those rumors, and a year later, he made a social media post to confirm their romance.

The couple got engaged in 2019 and planned their wedding for the next year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to postpone their wedding. They got married in August 2022.

The Golden State Warriors star and the actress share four children.

