Draymond Green says Brooklyn Nets star only lacks confidence - "Ben Simmons is still the same"

Draymond Green gave his insight on the struggles of Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons over the past two years. Green pointed out that Simmons is the same player he once was and just needs to get his confidence back.

In an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, Green revealed that losing confidence in his shot led to his struggles from beyond the arc. He explained how losing that confidence will affect someone's game and pointed out Simmons as an example.

"Ben Simmons is still the same Ben Simmons we watched dominate in Philly," Green said. "The only difference between Ben Simmons in Philly and Ben Simmons now? It's confidence. ... I feel bad for people who lose confidence in their game."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ben Simmons has not been the same player since the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals. Simmons was widely panned by fans after the Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Atlanta Hawks. Then-Sixers head coach Doc Rivers even threw Simmons under the bus which eventually led to his holdout in the 2021-22 season.

Simmons was eventually traded to the Brooklyn Nets in 2022, but a back injury prevented him from making his debut until last season. He managed to play 42 games last season, averaging just 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

The 26-year-old star struggled with his shot and was eventually ruled out for the rest of the season after the All-Star break. He continued to struggle with a nerve issue on his back and remained in rehabilitation heading into this summer.

Simmons received an invitation to join Australia for the 2023 FIBA World Cup but turned it down due to his recovery from a back injury. The Nets are hoping that he'll be healthy enough to contribute at the start of next season.

Also Read: "Moriah Mills just got offered ultimate slam dunk deal" - $1 million offer for Zion Williamson's sex tape by adult website has NBA fans in shambles

Draymond Green to remain with the Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green's status as a free agent didn't last long after agreeing to a four-year, $100 million deal to return to the Golden State Warriors. Green will have a player option for the final year of the deal, which coincides with the final year of Steph Curry's current contract.

That means the Warriors' Big 3 have at least one more shot at winning their fifth NBA championship. Klay Thompson is in the final year of his contract, but a new deal is not out of the question for Golden State.

The Golden State Warriors also made some changes to their roster after trading Jordan Poole in a package for Chris Paul. The veteran point guard will provide relief in playmaking duties for Draymond Green and Steph Curry. Some people might not like the deal, but Paul might actually give the Warriors a chance at another ring next season.

Also Read: "Enough Twitter for me today" - Jalen Green and Josh Christopher video goes viral, sparks hilarious reactions online

Poll : 0 votes