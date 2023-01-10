Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors is one of the most controversial players in the NBA today. Green doesn't believe that today's NBA players are soft. He just thinks that the rules make the game softer but would love to "clothesline somebody" if he could.

In an interview with David Marchese of The New York Times, Green was asked about comments made by Shaquille O'Neal about the NBA becoming soft. The former Defensive Player of the Year agreed with O'Neal but explained that the rules made the league soft.

"As far as Shaq saying the league is softer, that's fine," Green said. "But we didn't make it softer. The rules made it softer. I would have loved to hand-check somebody if I could. I would love to clothesline somebody, and we just get up and walk to the free-throw line and continue playing if I could.

We didn't make those rule changes, nor do we have any say-so. So if Shaq feels that the game is softer, guess what? It is, but I don't agree that players are softer, and that's not what he said. He said the game is softer. I agree."

Draymond Green is kind of an old-school NBA player with his defense and roughness. Green has also been called a dirty player for unnecessary plays against opposing defenders.

The four-time champion is also known for his vocal nature and is currently the league leader in technical fouls this season with 12. He also punched teammate Jordan Poole in the offseason, which might have caused problems in the Golden State Warriors organization.

Draymond Green comments about possible free agency this summer

Draymond Green could be playing in his final season with the Golden State Warriors. He has a player option for next season but could opt out of his contract to become a free agent.

Green told David Marchese of The New York Times that his priority in free agency will be his family. Money is just secondary, as well as location and winning. He added that everyone will have to wait and see what's next for him.

"My family, my children," Green said. "That is a constant that has to be protected and considered at all times. ... Of course money. You have a finite time to make the most money that you can make playing basketball.

Winning is important. Geography, where you're living, quality of life. I can say these are the things that you're going to take into account. ... Now, saying that, I've been here 11 years. It’s not often you have the opportunity to build something special with guys that you enjoy and appreciate, and their skill sets complement each other, and the most important thing for everyone is winning."

