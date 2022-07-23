“Draymond Green was a shell of himself… Klay Thompson wasn’t nearly as good as he can be” - Tim Legler says the Warriors won the title despite not being at their peak, says that’s what’s scary about them

The duo of Draymond Green and Steph Curry led the Golden State Warriors to their fourth NBA championship title in eight seasons.

Even so, the Warriors had a tough time getting through the playoffs. Green attracted numerous fouls and was ejected after a Flagrant 2 foul in Game 2 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

His on-court actions were linked to his off-court media career path, with analysts and fans blaming the four-time All-Star for being distracted by his podcast. But the Warriors pulled through and clinched the title by defeating the Boston Celtics.

NBA analyst Tim Legler said he was always convinced the Warriors were going to win the title despite the franchise not being at its best. He said that the Warriors are scary, having won the title despite not being at their peak:

"Looking at the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green was a shell of himself offensively in that series. Klay Thompson wasn't nearly as good as he can be ... Steph Curry was sensational, and (Andrew) Wiggins was really, really good the entire series. But they were, to me, a long way from their peak and from their ceiling, and they still won the series.

"So, I just don't see it necessary that the Celtics were a better team. That's why I felt Golden State was going to win it before the playoffs started and stayed with them the entire time. I never really felt like they actually hit their strides. That's what's scary of the Warriors going forward."

Can Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors defend the title in the upcoming NBA season?

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors high fives fans during their victory parade and rally on June 20 in San Francisco, California. The Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 4-2 to win the NBA Finals.

The 2022-23 NBA season promises to be a heated one, and the Golden State Warriors have been pegged as favorites. But the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are also considered contenders.

Golden State Warriors @warriors

AND taking home trophies



Stephen Curry has been named Best NBA Player at the 2022 ESPYS! He's hosting tonightAND taking home trophiesStephen Curry has been named Best NBA Player at the 2022 ESPYS! He's hosting tonightAND taking home trophies 🏆Stephen Curry has been named Best NBA Player at the 2022 ESPYS! https://t.co/1JWI2SiRdF

Tim Legler believes the Warriors stand a great chance of retaining the title. He said youngsters like Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman could have a huge impact.

"I think all of those guys will be better," Legler said. "Plus, they've got an infusion of youth that got their feet wet last year that I'm expecting much bigger things from with Kaminga and Wiseman and Moody. I think those guys can actually have a huge impact and make them even deeper and better than they were this year."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far