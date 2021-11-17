“Draymond, unreal in terms of versatility, leadership on defensive end” – Stephen Curry outlines Golden State Warriors big’s role in Dubs' success this season 

The Golden State Warriors’ superstar point-guard was busy complimenting Draymond Green, while the rest of the league was gushing over Stephen Curry on his spectacular 37-point outing against the Brooklyn Nets.

Curry, who poured in nine three-pointers during the contest against the Nets, had nothing but praise for his frontcourt teammate’s versatility that has been such a big part of the Warriors’ league-best defense this season. Stephen Curry told reporters following the 117-99 win against the Nets about Draymond Green:

“Draymond, unreal in terms of his versatility and leadership on the defensive end.”

Draymond Green had 11 points, six rebounds and eight assists in the matchup against the Nets for the Golden State Warriors. It wasn’t a showy statline by any means, but a proper understanding of Green’s efficiency on the defensive end can be considered by the fact that he helped the Dubs limit the Brooklyn Nets to under 40.0% shooting from the floor, and only 27.8% three-point shooting.

The Brooklyn Nets are otherwise shooting 46.4% from the field and rank number one in three-point shooting (38.5%) for the 2021-22 season.

Draymond Green restricts Kevin Durant to lowest scoring game of the season

Another major factor in the Golden State Warriors’ win against the Brooklyn Nets was Draymond playing a pivotal role in limiting Kevin Durant to his lowest scoring game of the season.

Durant had just 19 points on the night, the only time he has been held under the 20-point mark in the 2021-22 season. Durant went just 6-of-19 (31.6%) from the floor, his worst field-goal shooting performance this season.

Draymond, who often guarded Durant during the contest, relished the opportunity to compete against the Brooklyn Nets superstar. Green said in his post-game media interaction:

“I just tried to make him take tough shots… I wanted that challenge. That’s my brother. It’s always fun.”

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors will now continue their four-game road trip with a visit to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. The Warriors have a league-best 12-2 regular-season record this season.

