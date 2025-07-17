"Dropping like flies" - Caitlin Clark fans in shambles after Satou Sabally decision, and Aces All-Star's injury setback leaves ASG roster depleted

Caitlin Clark is in danger of missing the WNBA All-Star Game due to an injury. She's not the only one currently dealing with an injury since several players have already been ruled out. Fans are in shambles after Satou Sabally confirmed her absence for the spectacle and Jackie Young suffered an injury in Wednesday's game.
Sabally confirmed on Wednesday that she won't be participating in the All-Star Game because of a nagging ankle injury. Young left the Las Vegas Aces' game against the Dallas Wings with a hip issue, while Clark appeared to aggravate her groin injury on Tuesday.
Rhyne Howard of the Atlanta Dream has already been ruled out for the rest of the month, with Kayla McBride of the Minnesota Lynx being named as her replacement. Angel Reese is also dealing with an injury and didn't play in the Chicago Sky's game on Wednesday versus Atlanta.
WNBA fans couldn't believe what was happening with less than two days before the All-Star Game in Indianapolis. Caitlin Clark is also set to participate in the 3-point contest, so the league has a lot to do with so little time.
The WNBA is expected to name a replacement for Satou Sabally, with potential candidates such as Brittney Sykes, Azura Stevens and Brionna Jones. And if Caitlin Clark, Jackie Young and Angel Reese can't play as well, more changes are coming to this year's All-Star game.
Stephanie White provides update on Caitlin Clark's injury
As Indiana Fever fans collectively held their breaths before Wednesday's game in Brooklyn, coach Stephanie White provided an update on Caitlin Clark's injury. The Fever are considering Clark day-to-day, but they want what's best for her long-term health.
"The most important thing for me was just making sure that she was okay," White said, according to the IndyStar. "You know, anybody who's been injured, as most of us have right now, being injured and continuing to have setbacks is frustrating, mentally, emotionally, and oftentimes, being injured is isolating. ... I consider it good news, just because, for me, if it's anything that we're talking about day-to-day, it's always good news for me."
White acknowledged Clark's status for the All-Star game but didn't provide any answers as to whether she'll be playing or not. The Indiana Fever, who are the host team, are going to discuss the topic soon with Clark and the league ahead of Friday and Saturday's events.
