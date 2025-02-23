"Drugs help" - Paul George shares deadpan reaction for ailing Joel Embiid's recovery process

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George gave his teammate Joel Embiid some advice on how to recover well with a deadpan reaction on Saturday. According to a post by Kyle Neubeck on the microblogging site Blue Sky, Paul George had quite the answer when asked how Embiid could manage his recovery process better.

Insinuating that numbing the pain would help, the 34-year-old suggested Embiid "drugs help" as Neubeck paraphrased the interaction on his post:

"I asked Paul George — who has come back from multiple major injuries — if there was any wisdom to pass on to Embiid to help during his process of getting back to himself. He deadpanned: “Drugs help"," wrote the Philly reporter.

Paul George has suffered some serious injuries in his career with the former Pacers star suffering a 90-degree break of his bones back in 2014 during a Team USA Scrimmage in Las Vegas. His time in Los Angeles was affected by injuries as well as the star man had seven major injuries during his tenure there.

Furthermore, his start to life at Philly was marred by an injury to his knee which kept his debut on hold, missing five games.

Reigning league MVP Joel Embiid has been facing similar problems with his fitness this season, starting only 19 games. The center has struggled with a knee injury since the start of the campaign and has only played in six of his team's last 10 games. The lack of play time has been a huge concern for the team with Paul George's deadpan suggestion not being of much help either.

Paul George and Joel Embiid give their take on the 76ers' injury-laden campaign

The Philadelphia 76ers' season has not gone according to plan so far as their supposed big three of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey have failed to kickstart as hoped. This is mostly down to the injuries sustained by Embiid and George, who have played 19 and 37 games of a possible 56.

The Cameroonian-born star opened up about his struggles during a post-game interview on Thursday claiming that he wasn't the player he was last season:

"The way I was playing a year ago, it’s not the way I’m playing right now. And it sucks, it’s just tough because you know you can do so much more. I’m not as dominant as I was a couple months ago," the star explained to reporter Derek Bodner.

Paul George spoke to the media after the 76ers loss to the reigning champions as he revealed that he has been struggling with his injuries too:

"I’m hanging in there, I’m just trying to give this team everything I have," George said.

The injury-plagued season has been challenging for the 76ers, who had high hopes for a deep playoff run with their roster at the beginning of the season. However, with several players, in addition to George and Embiid, joining the injury list, it now seems nearly impossible for the team to make a deep playoff run or even qualify for the postseason.

