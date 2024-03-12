"Drunk on breast milk?”: Josh Hart’s cryptic tweet about disrespecting dad leaves NBA fans bewildered

Last May, New York Knicks guard Josh Hart’s tweet about tasting breast milk sent the internet into a frenzy. Nearly 10 months later, the eccentric 29-year-old once again garnered NBA fans’ attention on X/Twitter with a questionable tweet.

On Monday, Hart tweeted an apology for disrespecting his father, Moses Hart. However, he didn’t add context, leaving fans puzzled as they jokingly attempted to interpret the cryptic tweet.

“Hey, I’m sorry for disrespecting you, Dad,” Hart said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Naturally, some referenced last year’s infamous breast milk tweet, in which the then-new father asked if anyone had ever “tasted [their] significant other's breast milk.”

“Drunk on breast milk?” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

“Give him breast milk as an apology gift,” another said.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, others cracked dad-related jokes, implying that Hart’s tweet referred to a fellow NBA player.

“Calling [Jalen] Brunson dad is insane,” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

“LeBron [James] isn’t on this thread, sir,” another said.

Expand Tweet

Below are some more of the top fan reactions to Hart’s tweet about disrespecting his father:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Josh Hart clarifies cryptic tweet about disrespecting dad

Shortly after his tweet about disrespecting his dad, Josh Hart followed up with a quote tweet providing clarification. According to the seven-year NBA veteran, his father briefly took his cellphone to post the tweet.

“This is crazy. He took my phone,” Hart said.

Expand Tweet

However, Hart’s explanation further confused fans, with many assuming that he was trolling them.

“Nah, you’re playing now, LOL,” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

“Blud is talking to himself,” another said.

Expand Tweet

Josh Hart playing invaluable role for Knicks amid bizarre social media behavior

Josh Hart’s latest strange social media behavior comes amid his extensive workload over the past few weeks. The Knicks have several key injuries, including to star forward Julius Randle (shoulder). As a result, Hart has played 40-plus minutes in nine straight games and counting.

Per the New York Post, Hart’s nine consecutive games logging 40-plus minutes is the longest streak since former Houston Rockets superstar guard James Harden. The 10-time All-Star did so in 10 consecutive games in the 2015-16 season.

During his historic stretch, Hart’s averaging 15.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.3 3-pointers per game on 43.8% shooting. His well-rounded production has helped New York (37-27) stay afloat (4-5 last nine games) in the top half of the Eastern Conference.

According to the 29-year-old, he will continue logging heavy minutes until his team returns to full strength.

“When I’m out there, just give whatever I got, and once we get guys back, I’m probably 99 percent sure I won’t be playing 40 [minutes] every day, every game,” Hart said.

As long as Hart keeps up his strong play, Knicks fans will likely be fine with him tweeting about whatever he feels inclined to.

Also Read: Josh Hart's "breast milk" fascination seemingly stays alive after wild question to Knicks superfan Ben Stiller