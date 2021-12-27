"Dude wasn’t real" - Zach LaVine engages in a hilarious back-and-forth on Twitter after an account compares his 30-point games to Michael Jordan's

Zach Lavine put in another scintillating performance to lead the Chicago Bulls past the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. The all-star shooting guard showed no effects of the long layoff he spent under the NBA’s health and safety protocols. He led the Bulls' win with 32 points, four rebounds and four assists.

A few minutes after the game, Statmuse informed everyone via Twitter that Zach Lavine’s 30-point game was his 65th with the Chicago Bulls. The tweet continued with a hilarious side note that the feat leaves him only 472 30-point games away from Michael Jordan’s franchise record.

The Olympic gold medalist took the ribbing in stride with a funny but somewhat very real tweet of his own:

“Dude wasn’t real.”

Michael Jordan’s scoring records with the Chicago Bulls are almost unreal in a sense. Not only does His Airness hold the most 30-point games with the Bulls, but he also has the most 30-point games in the entire NBA with 562. Wilt Chamberlain is second with 516, and LeBron James is third with 487 and counting.

StatMuse @statmuse Zach LaVine first game back:



32 PTS

5 AST

12-18 FG

5-9 3P



It’s his 65th 30-point game with the Bulls, only 472 away from Michael Jordan’s record. Zach LaVine first game back:32 PTS5 AST12-18 FG5-9 3PIt’s his 65th 30-point game with the Bulls, only 472 away from Michael Jordan’s record. https://t.co/tD9Xd5p7bn

LaVine has nine 30-point games this season following his masterpiece against the Pacers. Jordan, though, holds the team record for most 30-point games in a season. In fact, he holds the top ten 30-point game records in a season for the Chicago Bulls, topping it with a mind-blowing 67 in the 1986-87 season.

The six-time NBA champion’s scoring prowess is legendary, which is why no one can fault LaVine for saying that Jordan is unreal. Peak MJ dominated opponents not just in scoring but also in his defense. It’s almost unbelievable how someone who can play with so much energy and effort on defense can still be almost unstoppable on offense.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



“That dude is a ghost. He’s a myth.”



(via Zach LaVine on Michael Jordan having 38 games with 50-points:“That dude is a ghost. He’s a myth.”(via @KCJHoop Zach LaVine on Michael Jordan having 38 games with 50-points:“That dude is a ghost. He’s a myth.”(via @KCJHoop) https://t.co/bMNPWCQpYW

Jordan’s franchise-scoring records are almost untouchable for many, including the current Chicago Bulls sharpshooter. What the 26-year old ultra-talented guard should try to accomplish is adding another championship banner to the United Center rafters.

Michael Jordan is mainly responsible for all six of the Chicago Bulls’ NBA titles. If Zach Lavine can lead this team to a championship past league superpowers, fans and pundits could label this season as unreal.

Can Zach Lavine lead the Chicago Bulls to the top of the East the way Michael Jordan did?

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine could lead the Chicago Bulls to the top of the East this season [Photo: Sporting News]

The NBA has suddenly become predictably unpredictable this season. Playoff chances are not merely products of simple basketball play but are also on the vagaries of the surging virus infection. For the first time in the league's history, G-Leaguers and former retired players could have a crucial impact in shaping the playoff picture.

Despite the uncertainties of the virus affecting the league, the Chicago Bulls have shown their competitive nature. Without DeMar DeRozan and a few others in the lineup, it was LaVine who carried the team to respectable performances.

The Olympic veteran displayed the same competitive fire and ability to lead the Chicago Bulls in his first game since exiting virus protocols.

If the Bulls can stay healthy and virus-free, Zach Lavine and DeMar DeRozan could lead this team to the top of the East.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh