“Who’s gonna be the team that’s gonna stand in the way of that train?” - DeShaun Tate picks Duke to win NCAA Tournament.

The Duke Blue Devils and coach Mike Krzyzewski aim to win one last NCAA Tournament before the Hall of Famer retires.

Deshaun Tate believes that the Blue Devils can ride their moment to one final championship.

During "The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker," Tate previewed the Big Dance.Tate said this about Duke:

"They can only do one thing to make up for what they did, not only against that Carolina game at Cameron that I went to, but also in that Virginia Tech game we saw in the conference championships."

The end to Coach K's final season is being marred by high-profile losses to North Carolina in his last home game and Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament title game. He is no stranger to adapting to challenges, but this season has not been perfect.

Duke (28-6), ranked ninth, is still the No. 2 seed in the West region. Their overall positioning and substantial body of work is why Tate chose them to win the NCAA Tournament.

"That is my pick. I am picking the Devils to win it," Tate said.

Duke will be a popular choice to win the tournament because they combine talent and coaching. The road through the West, which has the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Texas Tech Red Raiders and Michigan State Spartans, will not be easy.

Coach K's final chance at a national championship.

Duke's final NCAA Tournament with Coach K

Coach Mike Krzyzewski is among the greatest coaches of all time, and his retirement will be a significant loss for Duke and college basketball as a whole. The Blue Devils' wish is to send him into retirement with his sixth national championship, but they will have to overcome some concerns.

"I'm pickin' the Devils to win it, but the concerning part about that, it is that very critical piece that around this time of the year that you have to have, and that is very questionable for them, the guard play," Tate said.

Tate is accurate in his assessment, as the strength of Duke is their frontcourt, led by top prospect Paulo Banchero, while its guards are a weakness. Still, the leadership and experience of Coach K is something that is going to give the Blue Devils a chance.

@DukeMBB Coach K officially has the most NCAA Tournament appearances for a head coach in CBB history! Coach K officially has the most NCAA Tournament appearances for a head coach in CBB history! 🎉@DukeMBB https://t.co/Emfc2wEWEM

The most experienced NCAA Tournament coach ever will do everything possible one last time. The question will be, is this Duke team good enough to send Coach K out on top? The NCAA Tournament will arrive soon enough, and that question will receive an answer.

