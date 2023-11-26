Dwight Howard's ex Royce Reed reveals he threatened her with knife: "He could get away with it because he's baby Jesus"

In a recent interview, Royce Reed, ex-girlfriend of former NBA player Dwight Howard, opened up about her past experiences with the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, revealing instances of threats and abusive behavior.

The former Orlando Magic cheerleader, who shares a son with Howard, is now free from the gag order previously imposed by Howard, allowing her to freely discuss their relationship. She talked to DJ Vlad and addressed what had happened between her and Howard.

"Yes," Reed said when asked if they've ever had any physical situations between them. "He's never hauled off and just punched the crap out of me but I've been dragged, I've been thrown, I've been shook or shaken, I've been cursed out, I've had my life threatened, I've had a knife pulled on me. I've been told that if he killed me now that he could get away with it because he's baby Jesus. Orlando loves him and I was in his house, he could claim self-defense.

"I always pride myself for not being in a situation like that but you don't realze you're in it until you're there. When you're an ant fighting an elephant, it's kinda like, you can say what you want, but who's gonna actually believe you? I finally walked away when he put his hands on Braylon. That's when life really changed because, again, if I ever left him he would make my life hell and we're below hell."

The recent testimonies of Reed regarding the former Magic star could add more problems to his already troubled life. Howard is currently dealing with a s*xual assault lawsuit where he's being blamed for physically and sexually assaulting a gay man.

Dwight Howard's ex talks about her gag order

Dwight Howard made Reed sign a gag order before the show "Basketball Wives" started filming. With the gag order now lifted, Reed has brought to light new information about Howard, offering insights that were previously unknown to the public.

"The gag order is actually an agreement that I signed willingly and I didn't realize that's what it was. I was told that it's basically saying that I won't talk trash about him on the show and I signed it actually before we even started filming and they knew about it on the show and everything.

She further explained that the legal document was triggered when she confirmed Howard as Braylon's father during an interview with Wendy Williams.

"I did Wendy Williams and she asked me if Dwight was Braylon's dad. And I said, 'Yeah.' Next thing I know... I'm getting served, it was because I said that he was his dad."

The impact of her testimonies on Howard's public image remains to be seen.

