“Men self-care too” - Beauty coach spotted with Dwight Howard after he gets his nails done

Former NBA star Dwight Howard has been in the hot seat recently for his sexuality. This came after a lawsuit was filed against him for sexually and physically abusing a gay man. Now, he was seen getting his nails done, which won't help the allegations about his sexuality.

Howard recently visited Mimi Thomas, a beauty and wellness coach. During his visit, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year decided to pamper himself by taking care of his nails. Thomas posted a photo on her Instagram stories showing the former NBA star getting his nail treatment.

The former Orlando Magic center also shared the photo on his IG account.

Dwight Howard pampers himself

It looks like Howard enjoys treating himself in different ways. This time, he decided to do a bit of self-care.

The former star center hasn't received any offers from any team in the league, and it looks like the NBA has moved on from him. The last team he played for was the LA Lakers, where he suited up for 60 games and averaged 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks.

Howard hasn't officially retired, but it looks like his career is heading down that path.

Dwight Howard looking to take custody of his daughter after posting inappropriate TikTok videos

Dwight Howard's off-court issues have continued to pile on. After he was accused of sexually and physically abusing a gay man, a current lawsuit with his baby mama, Tiffany Render, has been included. Howard is looking to modify the custody agreement for their 13-year-old daughter, Layla Lo'Ren Howard.

Howard shared his concerns about the parenting of Render. According to the suit, the parenting involves "scantily clad and/or in age-inappropriate clothing, with vulgar, sexual songs playing in the background, wherein the minor child is making sexually inappropriate gestures and innuendo."

It also states that Render moved with their daughter to Florida without Howard's knowledge. No developments have been made on this matter.

Dwight Howard claims that his sleeping with another man was consensual

Howard has denied the accusations about him sleeping with another man at the beginning. As the story continued to unfold, the former NBA star defended himself by saying that what happened between him and another man was purely consensual.

Many have focused on the fact that Howard admitted to sleeping with another man, which urged him to address it online.

"Why the hell do you or anybody care who the hell I spend my time with?" he asked. "That’s the problem with y’all people. Y’all worrying about who people spend they time with. Whatever I’m doing in my bedroom is my damn business. Whatever you doing in your bedroom is yo damn business. That ain’t for everybody."

So far, no developments have been made regarding Howard's current case.

