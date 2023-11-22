“Was fully ready to go to court”: Dwight Howard’s ex Royce Reed sounds off after avoiding prison 

Dwight Howard's former girlfriend Royce Reed broke her silence after avoiding prison in a child neglect case. She faced potential imprisonment in Florida following allegations that her son engaged in inappropriate behavior with another child, leading to criminal charges.

Reed successfully completed a Pre-Trial Diversion program that involved 100 hours worth of community service along with a six-week parenting course in Orange County, Florida.

The program Reed participated in addressed her child neglect charges. Expressing relief, she realized the importance of having her son, Braylon, back home.

“Getting my son back home in his own bed was important to me. Now I’m waiting for the court to dismiss the case. It’s been over a year since I’ve waited for something to be done with this case," said Reed.

In Reed's revelation, she reiterated the persistence it took to pursue a resolution.

"We kept addressing the state until finally, they offered diversion because I was fully ready to go to court.”

Having waited for a year for progress, she fervently anticipates the court's dismissal of the case. Reed's public statement underscored her commitment to overcoming the legal challenges and reinstating a sense of normalcy in her family life.

Who is Royce Reed? Dwight Howard's ex-girlfriend

Recognized more as Dwight Howard's ex-partner, Royce Reed was a former cheerleader and dancer who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Her relationship with Howard began when she was a dancer for the Orlando Magic. They welcomed their son, Braylon, on Nov. 18, 2007.

Reed was born in Orlando, Florida, and holds a degree in Theater Education and Humanities from Florida A&M University.

Beyond her cheerleading career, Royce Reed also took a dip in entrepreneurship by establishing her own burlesque dance academy, named 'Fantashique'. She gained fame when she joined the reality show Basketball Wives.

Reed's public mention of Dwight Howard led to a legal dispute. In their paternity statement, she agreed not to discuss him in the media. However, she violated the agreement, resulting in a lawsuit against Howard in 2010. The court mandated a $500 fine for any future media references to Dwight Howard.

The eight-time NBA All-Star last played for the Taoyuan Leopards in the T1 League in Taiwan.

The last time Dwight Howard saw action in the NBA was in the 2021-22 season with the LA Lakers, when he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds.