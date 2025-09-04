Dwight Howard slams brakes on split with wife Amber Rose as striking new photos go viral

Dwight Howard and his wife, Amber Rose, seem to have put their divorce plans on hold. Rose, who is also known by her on-stage rapper name, Amy Luciani, filed for divorce from the former Lakers star on July 1.The former couple tied the knot on Jan. 11, 2025. After spending only six months together, Howard and Rose started to have issues. In the divorce filing, the rapper cited that her marriage to the former Lakers star was &quot;irretrievably broken&quot; and that there were no prospects of a reconciliation.However, it looks like Rose is having second thoughts about her decision. On Tuesday, the rapper shared pictures with Dwight Howard on her Instagram story.Amber Rose shares pictures with Dwight Howard on her IG story. (Credits: @amylucianiworld/IG)She shared two pictures with the former Lakers star. The first picture was a selfie where Howard and Rose are seen sitting inside a car. Howard has his seatbelt on and is looking into the camera while Rose strikes a pose by resting her face on her right hand. She accompanied a brown heart emoji with the first story.In the second picture, Howard is seen sitting on a green chair while Rose stands beside him. The former Lakers star has his right arm wrapped around his wife's leg.As of now, there is no confirmation on Dwight Howard and Amber Rose getting back together, but from the rapper's recent stories, it looks like the couple may reconcile their differences soon or may have already done that.Dwight Howard's wife Amber Rose claps back at online trollsDwight Howard and Amber Rose's short-lived relationship left a bad impression on the community. The fans criticized the rapper for her decision to separate and ask for an equal division of all marital assets in her divorce filing.At first, Rose did not respond to the trolls. However, she could not hold herself back and slammed the fans criticizing her online. On July 10, the rapper issued a statement on her social media accounts, revealing that she had asked the former Lakers star to sign a prenuptial agreement before the marriage.&quot;With such a private moment like a marriage ending. I really do want to keep a lot private but it's hard to watch this narrative spreading quickly about me. I plan on speaking on this one time only,&quot; she wrote.&quot;I til this day have never asked him for a single dollar. Not 30 cents. Before we married I asked to sign a prenupt. I text it right to him. I told him I want to sign a prenupt because I believe what you worked for is yours and I'm not the type of woman to take what's not mine.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater in her message, Rose revealed that she did not want anything that Dwight Howard had worked hard for. She ended her message highlighting that some women marry men for love and not for their wealth.