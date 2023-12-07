Dwight Howard is teasing new venture despite weeks of being in trenches: "My podcast is going to be crazy"

Former NBA center Dwight Howard recently teased his fans and followers online about his upcoming podcast. Howard posted on X (formerly Twitter) about his new venture, which doesn't have much information yet. His post on social media shows how excited he is to share the stories that he has.

Howard hasn't played in the NBA since the 2021-22 season and has explored other options. Before he made his announcement of having a podcast, the former Orlando Magic center considered continuing his basketball career in Europe and Australia.

Now that there hasn't been any new information about his return to the court, the eight-time All-Star has revealed his upcoming project. Howard has appeared on a few podcasts as a guest, but he'll be the one doing the interviews this time.

"My podcast is going to be crazy the stories I got," Howard posted.

Recently, he's been dealing with a myriad of controversies. His ex-wife, Royce Reed, has come out and made allegations about the former All-Star center. Reed revealed what her relationship looked like with Howard. In an interview with DJ Vlad, Reed talked about how the former NBA star allegedly threatened her.

"I've been dragged, I've been thrown, I've been shook or shaken, I've been cursed out, I've had my life threatened, I've had a knife pulled on me. I've been told that if he killed me now that he could get away with it because he's baby Jesus. Orlando loves him and I was in his house, he could claim self-defense," Reed said.

Howard is also dealing with a separate lawsuit claiming that he sexually and physically assaulted a gay man. The allegations came from a man named Stephen Harper.

Looking at the NBA stars who opened podcasts like Dwight Howard

Starting a podcast has become a trend in the NBA. Former players use their platform to interview and get stories from their fellow basketball stars. Dwight Howard could be added to that list soon, as he teased his new project.

Starting with notable former NBA players who have podcasts. JJ Redick and Gilbert Arenas have recognizable podcasts. Shaquille O'Neal, Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes are also some of the top pro ballers turned podcasters. Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles have a platform that has garnered a ton of support.

In the active players' list, former teammates Kevin Durant and Draymond Green have had success in their podcast. All-Star forward Paul George joined the list. CJ McCollum has his own, and even a role player like Duncan Robinson has a podcast.

There are tons of names that can be added, and Howard will hopefully have a different touch with his podcast.

