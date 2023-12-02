"He's a little bit freaky" - Dwight Howard's ex-wife gives her take on former Lakers' sexual orientation

Royce Reed, the ex-wife of former Lakers center Dwight Howard, shared her perspective on the recent allegations her former husband is facing. She shed light on the recent actions and sexual preferences of the former three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Howard was the center of controversy for the last few months after being accused of sexually assaulting a man in Georgia in 2021. A person named Stephen Harper filed a civil suit accusing Howard of sexual assault, battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuit claims that Harper met Howard on Instagram for a consensual encounter but objected to another person joining. The five-time NBA All-Star, along with another person named 'Kitty,' invited Harper into engaging in unwanted sexual activities at Howard's home.

This bizarre event makes people question Dwight Howard's sexual orientation. DJ Vlad asked Howard's ex-wife, Royce Reed, regarding the same and got the following response:

"I just think he is a little bit freaky."

Reed reckons Howard is a person who likes to explore his sexuality.

"I think he's that whole alphabet," Reed said pertaining to LGBTQ+. "I don't even want to start it because I don't know all of them, but I think he's curious. I'll leave it at that."

Royce Reed sees Dwight Howard’s actions as a slap in the face of the LGBTQIA+ community

Follwoing Dwight Howard's aforementioned incident, many are debating on the sexual orientation of the former NBA star.

Playing around with the LGBTQiA+ community is something Howard's ex-wife is concerned about:

"I also think it's a slap in the face to like that community because he is claiming to be a certain way but then denying the other side of it. I just hope he doesn't try to lean on another community because they think they are going to save him when he's dealing."

In 2010, Dwight Howard won a defamation case against Royce Reed, the mother of his child, for violating a court order against discussing him in the media.

He claims Reed disparaged him on X (formerly called Twitter) and on Basketball Wives. The couple were not married but had a child named Braylon, born on Nov. 18, 2007.