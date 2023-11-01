"This is a cool time to be gay" - DJ Vlad speculates about Dwight Howard’s sexual orientation amid sexual assault case

American journalist DJ Vlad has given his take on the sexual orientation of former NBA All-Star Dwight Howard amid the sexual assault case lodged against the latter. He said that if the rumors of ‘D12’ being gay is true, the player just has to admit it.

In his interview with rapper Boosie on VladTV over YouTube, DJ Vlad touched on the Howard issue. He said that if the one-time NBA champion is indeed gay, now is the right time to come out about it, with society seemingly being more accepting. He likened it to the case of rapper Lil Nas X.

DJ Vlad said:

“This is kinda a cool time to be gay right now. You’d be embraced. Look at Lil Nas X. Think about it. If Lil Nas X did not come out as gay, I don’t think he’s be anywhere he is right now… He (Howard) can be a gay icon. He’d be accepted. Those who will cancel him will get banned…”

Check out what he had to say below, beginning at 1:30:

Dwight Howard hit the headlines recently after allegations of sexual assault was lodged against him by a gay man from Georgia named Stephen Harper.

The player’s camp said no assault happened and that the sexual encounter that took place in 2021 between the parties were consensual. They requested the court dismiss the case.

Dwight Howard enjoys time playing in T1 League

Former NBA star Dwight Howard spent last season playing in the Chinese T1 League and had fun doing it for the warm reception he received.

After playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 season, the former three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year decided to take his talents to Taiwan and play for the Taoyuan Leopards.

He played 20 games for the Leopards, averaging 23.2 points, 16.2 rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes of play. The team, however, finished last in the six-team league.

Prior to leaving Taiwan to get back to the United States, Dwight Howard shared that he had an amazing time playing in the T1 League.

"It's a very special moment to be loved here in Taiwan. So thank you to all the fans for an amazing year. It's one that is gonna … I will never forget this place. And I will never forget the amazing time that I had with all the fans and all the people here, so thank you guys so much," he was quoted as saying by Taiwan media.

His return to the Taiwan league remains uncertain, however, as Howard is angling to make play in the NBA this season and contribute to a possible contender.