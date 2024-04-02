Dwyane Wade announces digital detox on IG following mini vacation with wife Gabrielle Union

Dwyane Wade has announced that he'll be staying away from the social media world for a while. The Miami Heat legend made the announcement on his Instagram stories that he will be staying away from the digital realm to address a few things.

According to the former NBA star, his priority right now is to take care of his health.

"Due to my recent travels and needing to focus on my personal health. A break is needed. I'll be responding back to messages when I feel like it," Wade said on Instagram. "Sincerely Me."

Wade shares an update on Instagram

A week ago, Wade was on vacation with his actress wife, Gabrielle Union. The two posted photos of their recent getaway on Instagram.

Dwyane Wade has been out of the league since he retired in 2019. His No. 3 Heat jersey was retired by the organization the following year.

Dwyane Wade lists down the players he looked up to

Growing up in Chicago, Dwyane Wade was a massive Chicago Bulls fan. This is why Wade opted to join the Bulls for one season. Watching the Bulls, he admired Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen as they led the franchise to six titles in the 1990s.

However, there are a few players that Wade looked up to after the era of Jordan and Pippen. In a recent episode of ‘The Why with Dwyane Wade, he said:

"But as I got older and I was able to, kind of, you know, get out of my MJ love phase once he stepped away, then I opened it up a little bit. … To like [Allen] Iverson and Kobe [Bryant]."

He also shared that he wasn't a major fan of the New York Knicks and didn't watch a lot of Patrick Ewing games.

"I really wasn’t, like, Patrick Ewing. I wasn’t really watching Patrick Ewing. ... Plus, I didn’t like New York either. No, I can’t stand the Knicks."

The influence that Iverson and Bryant had on Wade made him an incredible player. He also had the chance to play against his two idols when he was drafted in 2003.

In 2023, Wade selected Iverson as his Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame presenter. The former Philadelphia 76ers star joined him on stage as he made his speech.

