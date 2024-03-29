Dwyane Wade enjoys relaxing mani-pedi and painted nails for Hong Kong glow up

Dwyane Wade is living his best life after retirement. The Miami Heat legend has been handling business, appearing on television and caring for his family. But he also doesn’t forget to take care of himself, including giving his nails an aesthetical and colorful twist.

Recently, Dwyane Wade was in Hong Kong for a special conference. He was one of the invitees for the “Wealth For Good Conference,” representing a big part of the culture in the West. However, one of the highlights of his Hong Kong trip was his nails night at the global finance hub.

Wade posted a video of him enjoying some manicure and pedicure sessions in Hong Kong. He captioned the post:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Yes please!!!!”

D Wade's IG Story

D Wade's IG Story

Wade also got some nail painting done, posting a video of his painted nails on his IG story.

Dwyane Wade has been a frequent visitor to Hong Kong. He has made some trips to the area to promote Li Ning, the sports apparel brand. Wade has collaborated with the company to launch his own “Way of The Wade” sneaker line.

Surely, his attendance would have been fruitful for the Hall of Fame player in terms of his business.

Dwyane Wade pays tribute to old friend Kobe Bryant

Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant represent the pinnacles of a competitive attitude in players across all sports. The two sports icons teamed up when they represented Team USA as part of the Redeem Team in the 2008 Olympics. It was during the Olympics in Beijing that Bryant and Wade developed a close friendship.

However, the close relationship faced a great test when Dwyane Wade broke Bryant’s nose in 2012. During the All-Star Game in 2012, Wade committed a hard foul on Bryant, leaving him with a broken and bloody nose. The foul seemed intentional as Wade immediately turned his head around after the foul.

Later, when reporters asked Bryant if it would sour their relationship, he had an unexpected answer. Bryant told the media about his close relationship with Wade and how the three-time NBA champion was a better person than him. Even later, Kobe loved competition so much that he told Wade:

“Bro, I love it.”

Over a decade later, Dwyane Wade recently fondly remembered the "Black Mamba" on his social media. Posting the video of Bryant showing love to Wade despite getting his nose broken, the Miami Heat legend paid tribute to the Lakers legend.

“'All that matters is what our relationship is like' After breaking Kobe nose in the AllStar game this was his response. I LOVE IT!! Miss you my brother. Mamba No one like you.”

Kobe Bryant had more respect for players who challenged him and never backed down from him. Moreover, giving a nose injury with an intentional foul reminds fans of when the All-Star Game was fiercely competitive.