Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union showcase 'Versace 2024' collection in Milan, Anne Hathaway does the same in New York

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union were one of many celebrities and famous personalities present at the Milan Fashion Week from September 19 to 25.

The couple wore Versace, and the brand shared their photos on social media. Actress Anne Hathaway also wore Versace during her appearance at the New York Fashion Week earlier this month.

In a post shared by Versace on Instagram, Wade and Union rocked the luxury brand's Spring-Summer 2024 collection. It was called the "Best Street Style", with the couple photographed by Chloe Rasquinet.

Meanwhile, Versace also shared several images of Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway during New York Fashion Week. Hathaway wore a dress from Atelier Versace, which is a part of the luxury brand's Spring-Summer 2024 collection.

The dress was also worn by model Claudia Schiffer on the runway. Furthermore, Hathaway reunited with her "The Devil Wears Prada" co-star Meryl Streep. The Versace Instagram page quoted Streep's character, Miranda Priestly:

"Don't be ridiculous Andrea, everybody wants this. Everybody wants to be us."

Dwyane Wade was not the only NBA personality who attended the Milan Fashion Week last week. The late great Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, made her runway debut at the Versace and Boss 2024 Spring-Summer shows.

In June's Milan Fashion Week, active NBA players like Patty Mills, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jarred Vanderbilt and Myles Turner were present to showcase their fashion sense.

Dwyane Wade is the new face of Versace Eyewear

Dwyane Wade for Versace Eyewear (Photo: Versace)

Dwyane Wade made headlines last year when he wore a Versace suit at the 2022 Met Gala. It led to a partnership with the luxury brand as Wade became the new face of Versace Eyewear's new campaign.

In an interview with Jonathan Evans of Esquire, Wade discussed having the opportunity to work with Versace. The Miami Heat superstar has always been one of the most fashionable NBA players back then and is looking to continue it during his post-basketball career:

"When the opportunity came to further our relationship last year and to be a part of this Versace Eyewear campaign, I was like, 'Oh, wait, low-key, this is something I've always wanted to do'.

"I travel the world, I see all those good-looking David Beckhams and all those guys all on these billboards, always with eyeglasses or with watches or all these things. So, it was a big opportunity to be a part of a huge campaign."

