Dwyane Wade grooves with WNBA player as he enjoys fiesta of fun in Miami

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade is having fun during his retirement as he casually parties with others. Recently, he was spotted having fun with former WNBA player Erica Wheeler as they danced and partied in Miami together.

Wade and Wheeler were present at Art Basel Miami Beach to celebrate Wade's new venture. The former Miami Heat star collaborated with Bobby Metelus, a filmmaker and photographer. The four-time champion started to practice photography and Metelus was the professional who helped him.

Wade recently presented the photos during the Miami event. Erica Wheeler, the MVP of the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game and a Miami native, was present at the event and partied with the NBA legend.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Look at the photos below to see the fun they had.

Wade and Wheeler danced at the party.

Wade and Wheeler danced at the party.

Wade and Wheeler danced at the party.

You might also be interested in reading this: “Golfing with my brother”: Dwyane Wade and Ray Allen reunite for tee time

Dwyane Wade's reaction to Bronny James' college debut

The entire basketball world watched Bronny James in his first game for the USC Trojans on Sunday. Bronny came off the bench and had four points, three rebounds and two assists. He got the fans excited with one big block during the 84-79 overtime loss.

Dwyane Wade, who's close to LeBron James and his family, shared on X (formerly Twitter) how excited he was to see Bronny play:

"Watching Bronny walk out on that court gave me chills…Welcome back to the game you love Bronny."

Expand Tweet

During the summer, Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest that sidelined him for a few months. He worked his way into recovery, with the help of doctors.

Wade's reaction can't be helped as it's an emotional return for Bronny in the court.

Also read: Dwyane Wade puffs on cigar with Miami Heats’ VP during launch of Hard Rock’s first-ever sports betting tables

Carmelo Anthony sees a bit of Dwyane Wade in Anthony Edwards

There has been great talent on the court recently, and Anthony Edwards is part of that tide. Future Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony shared that he's been in awe of what Edwards can do this season. According to Melo, he sees a bit of Dwyane Wade in how the one-time All-Star plays.

"I like Anthony Edwards a lot," Anthony said. "I like his approach to the game. He more of like a D-Wade-ish. Like a little bit of D-Wade. That type of power when he go to the hole like.

"Getting comfortable with his jump shot, people forget, like, D-Wade started getting comfortable with his jump shot and when he started taking his jump, like, it took his whole, he changed his whole game after that."

Being compared to Wade is a huge compliment, especially for someone like Edwards.