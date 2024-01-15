Dwyane Wade's 8-foot statue at Kaseya Center announced by Pat Riley: More about Miami Heat legend's Hall of Fame night

On Sunday, Miami Heat president Pat Riley announced that the team will build a statue of franchise legend Dwyane Wade outside of the Kaseya Center. The 8-foot bronze sculpture, set to be constructed on Biscayne Boulevard in Miami, is expected to be unveiled in the fall of 2024.

Wade, who already had his iconic No. 3 jersey retired by Miami in 2020, was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame last year. So, during their matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, the Heat celebrated his Hall of Fame induction.

Partway through Wade’s halftime interview, Riley surprised the three-time NBA champion with the news of his statue. He joked about it needing to be a spectacle to suitably honor the franchise’s greatest player ever.

“Out there next year will be a statue 8 feet tall,” Riley said.

“We wanted to make sure it was bigger than Shaquille O’Neal. It will be the third statue ever that will be here on Biscayne Boulevard, Dwyane, and it is forever for the greatest player in the history of this game.”

Riley also released a statement praising the Heat legend for his contributions to the franchise and the city of Miami.

“Dwyane’s legacy is a towering one not only for the Miami Heat but for Miami-Wade County. I can’t think of a better way to honor him than by memorializing that legacy,” Riley said.

Dwyane Wade’s statue will reportedly be designed by renowned sculptors Omri Amrany and Oscar Leon of Fine Art Studio Rotblatt Amrany.

Leon’s past work includes designing the statues of NBA legends Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Dirk Nowitzki and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, among others. Leon, on the other hand, was responsible for MLB legend Nellie Fox’s statue.

Dwyane Wade humbled by news of his statue

After Pat Riley broke the news of his statue, an emotional Dwyane Wade humbly spoke about the honor. The 13-time All-Star highlighted his excitement to be able to continue inspiring the next generation.

“I didn’t dream of this,” Wade said. “I’m very grateful. It’s not something I dreamed of, but it’s something I definitely grew up knowing about.

“Michael Jordan had a statue in Chicago. That was the first statue I’ve ever seen, so to be able to be at this point in my life where I know that the same feeling I had when Jordan had his statue is the same feeling that young kids will have coming, getting an opportunity to visit mine, families will have, being able to create memories and moments.”

Wade played 15 of his 16 seasons with Miami. He helped lead the Heat to three NBA championships, winning one Finals MVP. He was also named to 13 All-Star teams, eight All-NBA teams and three All-Defensive teams, among other accolades.

Additionally, Wade is the Heat’s franchise leader in total points (21,556), assists (5,310), games played (948), and holds several other of the team’s statistical records.

Over 15 seasons with Miami, Wade averaged 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.9 blocks and 0.5 3-pointers per game on 48.3% shooting.

