Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union echoes Kendrick Lamar's white comedians call out in new song with latest IG post

On Saturday, Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union shared a verse from one of Kendrick Lamar's latest songs on her Instagram story. The Hollywood actress echoed the words of the Compton native rapper against white comedians talking about black women, calling them out for given action.

In the first song of his sixth studio album "GNX," Lamar called out a white comedian for making comments about black women that didn't sit well with people. Union shared a post of writer Jamilah Lemieux sharing a screenshot of a Genius plaque with the part of the song calling out this comedian.

"Don't let no white comedian talk about no black woman, that's law," the lyrics of 'Wacced Out Murals', track No. 1 of the album, read.

@gabunion - Instagram story

This message is seemingly a response to Andrew Schulz, a white comedian who makes comments about black women being angry all the time. An episode of Schulz's "Flagrant" podcast released on Jul. 17 made the rounds in September when people realized that Schulz made a joke labeled as racist by many and that guest hosts and British podcasters James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu, both black, didn't acknowledge as such.

While talking about the "Black Girlfriend Effect," a TikTok trend that showed how non-Black men start looking better while dating black women, Schulz said black women are always angry and that dating them helps men have a better sense of self-protection.

“They shave their hair because they start losing it from being so stressed, being around this Black girl that’s complaining about sh*t all the f***ing time,” Schulz said. “They grow a beard because there’s more cushion when they get slapped. I think the Black Girlfriend Effect might be a protective instinct.” [00:14:05]

Those comments raised eyebrows, and Lamar didn't let that slip that easily.

Gabrielle Union announced major social media decision

Before she supported Kendrick Lamar on Instagram, Gabrielle Union announced she was leaving X (formerly Twitter).

"There are pivotal moments in life when we must declare that enough is enough and for me, today is that day. Platforms like X were founded on authentic connections, true engagement, and creative expression, all anchored in respect for user privacy and trust," she said in a statement on Nov. 15.

Union and her family have endured a lot of bad comments for some of their decisions, but just like the haters exist, they have a large fanbase.

