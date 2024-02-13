Dyson Daniels injury: What happened to Pelicans guard leading to 2024 Panini Rising Stars absence?

The New Orleans Pelicans point guard Dyson Daniels will not be available to play in the next few weeks of the season. He's recently been injured and will also miss the 2024 Panini Rising Stars game. Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Williams Jr. has been named as a replacement for him, as per the NBA.

Daniels has been ruled out for the next few weeks due to a left knee injury. He missed their last game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. The sophomore guard has appeared in 52 games and is a key rotation player for the team. He's also started in 15 games this season.

The 6-foot-8 guard is averaging 5.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists while making 44% of his shots from the field. Daniels was drafted by WNBA legend Tamika Catchings to play in the Rising Stars game against Pau Gasol, Jalen Rose and Detlef Schrempf.

What happened to Dyson Daniels?

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Dyson Daniels has suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee and is sidelined indefinitely. The team shared an update earlier announcing further evaluations and tests need to be conducted on the Australian guard.

The Pelicans aren't sure if he'll be able to make a return before the regular season ends. With a brutal knee injury, all the team can do now is to hope the injury is not long-term.

The game against the Blazers is his first missed game of the season. His offense remains a work in progress, but the eighth overall pick in 2022 Draft has shown signs of improvement .

His defense, however, has been nothing but spectacular. In his rookie season, he averaged 0.7 steals in 59 games played. This season, the defensive guard-forward is averaging 1.4 steals off the bench.

Daniels has recorded 10 games where he stole the ball two times. He's also had five games where he finished with three steals this season. It doesn't end there as the 20-year-old prospect also had three games where he registered four steals.

Notably, he registered six points, six rebounds, five assists and six steals in a 105-100 loss against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 23.

