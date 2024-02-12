New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report (February 12): Dyson Daniels and Zion Williamson’s status revealed

Dyson Daniels and Zion Williamson are in the New Orleans Pelicans’ injury report heading into Monday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Daniels remains out due to left knee soreness, while Williamson is questionable due to bone bruise in his left foot. Both were inactive in the Pelicans’ 93-84 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Expand Tweet

The Pelicans might continue to sideline both players when they visit the Grizzlies. No other team in the NBA is as injury-riddled as Memphis.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Desmond Bane, Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke, Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia are all sidelined. Derrick Rose and Ziaire Williams are also doubtful to suit up. Even if Rose and Williams are cleared to play, New Orleans will still have the advantage in manpower.

What happened to Dyson Daniels and Zion Williamson?

Before sitting out on Saturday against the Blazers, Dyson Daniels had never missed a game before for the New Orleans Pelicans this season.

Pelicans coach Willie Green said after the win in Portland that Daniels’ injury is not serious. The team just wanted to exercise caution, which is why he will miss back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Zion Williamson has been dealing with a variety of injuries this season. He has had hamstring, ankle, quad and foot injuries. His latest was a bone bruise on his left foot started leading into the game versus the OKC Thunder on Jan. 26. Williamson was a late scratch and has been on the injury report since then.

The two-time All-Star was also unavailable for the game against the Blazers for the same reason. As usual, the Pelicans will be extremely careful with any injury Williamson is dealing with.

The training staff will be closely monitoring him and likely make a recommendation a few hours before the game. His status will remain questionable until the team clears him to play or downgrades him to out.

When will Dyson Daniels and Zion Williamson return?

Dyson Daniels and Zion Williamson are both considered day-to-day. Daniels could return on Wednesday versus the Washington Wizards. If he's still out, his next opportunity to play will be after the All-Star break, which will be against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 23.

Williamson could return as early as Monday night if he’s cleared to play. If not, he could have the same trajectory as Daniels. It will not be surprising if New Orleans will hold him out until after the All-Star break.

How to watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies game?

The Grizzlies host the Pelicans at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets at Vivid Seats for as low as $2. Bally Sports SE-MEM and Bally Sports New Orleans are the local networks that will cover the game. Streaming is available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!