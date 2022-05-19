“He was like ‘I still got 72 left’” - Comedian Earthquake says he saw Charles Barkley lose a million dollars two nights in a row in Las Vegas

Charles Barkley was one of the most commercially successful players during his NBA career. However, that did not make him a good gambler, according to a story from comedian Earthquake.

For NBA players during Charles Barkley's era, gambling during downtime is not something unheard of. Players like Michael Jordan have developed a reputation for being habitual gamblers during their careers.

Still, the comedian Earthquake's story about one of Barkley's worst gambling moments is among the most significant gambling failures of any player from his era.

During a recent segment on "Club Shay Shay," Earthquake spoke about Charles Barkley losing a million dollars two nights in a row in Las Vegas and the lesson that Earthquake learned from the incident, stating:

"I hung with Barkley when I was in Vegas & I watched him lose a million each night. My wife at the time, my ex-wife, was like, come on let's go, and I said no there's a lesson in this.

"Roulette table: a million every night for two nights in a row. It was me, him, and Big Hurt. Hurt lost about $30,000, but Charles lost a million, and he was like, 'Quake, I still got 72 left.'"

Most people would not be so willing to lose $1,000,000 two nights in a row, but Barkley took the losses in stride and still had fun with the moment. Earthquake pointed out that it is part of who Barkley is during the appearance.

While Charles Barkley has been the source of great comedy over the years while working alongside Shaquille O'Neal on "Inside the NBA," some people forget how great of a player he was.

Charles Barkley's greatness in the NBA allowed him to gamble away millions of dollars off the court

During his peak, Barkley was one of the world's best players and earned millions of dollars.

Charles Barkley could gamble away a million dollars two nights in a row and still have $72 million to spend because of all the money he earned. He was one of the best players on the planet during his prime.

Like many players from the Michael Jordan era, Barkley did not win as many awards and championships a player of his caliber should have.

When Barkley and Jordan played together on the 1992 Dream Team, the NBA Hall of Famer showed why he deserves to be among the greatest players in NBA history.

Strong performances like the one he had in the 1992 Olympics helped Charles Barkley earn the millions of dollars necessary to shrug off the vast gambling losses with comedian Earthquake in Las Vegas.

