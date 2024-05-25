Eddie Johnson calls out Draymond Green for using his TNT platform to slight Rudy Gobert: "Can't let your jealousy cloud your professionalism"

Former NBA player Eddie Johnson called out Draymond Green Friday night over his comments against Rudy Gobert. The Golden State Warriors veteran appears to have a personal agenda against the Minnesota Timberwolves big man, which has been more visible during the 2024 NBA playoffs.

After the Dallas Mavericks beat the Timberwolves to take a 2-0 lead in the West finals, Minnesota fans chanted 'Draymond s**ks' while the four-time NBA champion and the Inside the NBA crew interviewed Luka Doncic. Green took exception to those chants and changed his focus to Gobert once again.

"Rudy s**ks, not me. What did I do?" a seemingly confused Green responded.

Johnson didn't like Green's comments and called him out on social media for his continued criticism of the Frenchman.

"You cannot let your jealousy of a man who has 4 DPOY to your 1, cloud your professionalism on national TV as an employed analyst ! A current player ripping another for personal reasons who is in a conference final and you are hired to talk about the game is wrong!" Johnson wrote on Friday.

Even though the back-and-forth between Green and Gobert hasn't been as intense as the one with Jusuf Nurkic, they have exchanged shots every now and then, as this rivalry has been around for years.

Draymond Green has changed his stance on Rudy Gobert more than once

Having a platform like his podcast, Draymond Green has been very vocal about the things he likes and especially the ones he doesn't in the NBA. Rudy Gobert has always belonged to the second group, with Green criticizing Gobert's DPOY award wins more than once.

Earlier this postseason, Green threw shade at Gobert for asking Karl-Anthony Towns to guard Nikola Jokic during the Denver Nuggets series.

"We sitting here breaking down KAT having to stop Joker," Green said. "Who's a center and a defensive player of the year is on your team and he a center?

"Very interesting how the cookie crumbles."I can't help but notice there’s a center who won DPOY, and we asking KAT to go guard the center."

Before that, Draymond Green had claimed that Gobert wasn't 'trash' anymore, but the narrative about the four-time DPOY appears to change whenever Green feels like it.

Even before Game 2 of the Western Conference finals, he claimed that Gobert should come off the bench for the Timberwolves.

“I think Minnesota’s adjustment is gonna have to be this: More Kyle Anderson and that may even mean Rudy Gobert coming off the bench,” Draymond Green said.

Sometimes, it's obvious that Green doesn't like certain people, Rudy Gobert appears to be a member of that group.