Ellen Schroder gives shoutout to husband Dennis Schroder for 24-point double-double in massive win over Bucks

The Toronto Raptors could beat the title contenders Milwaukee Bucks, 130-111 at their home court at the Scotiabank Arena in Canada on November 2, thanks to Dennis Schroder running the point.

The German basketball player keeps on winning and in life as well, with his loving wife Ellen Schroder acknowledging his performance on her Instagram story. Ellen posted a picture of her husband with five smiling face emojis with heart eyes.

Ellen Schroder posts her appreciation of her husband's 24-point performance against the Milwaukee Bucks

Coming in as the underdog team in sportsbooks, Shroder shined with a double-double of 24 points and 11 assists. He came in second in scoring behind Pascal Siakam, who tallied 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo was limited to a subpar 16 points, four rebounds and two assists while Damian Lillard only had 15 points, six assists and two rebounds in the Bucks' loss.

The Toronto Raptors, after losing three consecutive games, could cut the drought with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks. They now have a record of 2-3 and their next opponents are the Philadelphia 76ers on November 3.

Dennis Schroder is coming from an interesting summer with Germany claiming the mountain top of the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila and taking home the gold medal to his homeland. The six-foot-one point guard, along with his national teammates, were all given a hero's welcome for their efforts.

Exploring more about Dennis Schroder's wife Ellen Schroder

Ellen Schroder is married to Dennis Schroder and was born December 10, 1991, in Braunschweig, Germany. The couple met during their high school years and started dating, eventually getting married in 2019.

They are the parents of two children, Dennis Malick Jr., born in 2019 and Aaliyah, born in August 2020.

Ellen Schroder is a successful model who has worked with renowned brands such as Versace, Harper's Bazaar, Dolce & Gabbana, Vogue and Chanel. Her social media following on Instagram is 89.6K, and she has worked as an influencer.

She has an estimated net worth of $800,000 as of 2023 and the couple lives in a $4.2 million home in Los Angeles, California.

Ellen's mother, Beata Ziolo, is a homemaker, and although information about her father is not widely available, some sources suggest that he is a business owner with a diverse portfolio.

Dennis Schroder's net worth is estimated to be around $38.7 million in 2023. Ellen is often seen supporting her husband's basketball career and shares family moments on social media.