Elon Musk-led X makes major announcement about NBA playoffs platform: Report

Elon Musk-led X, formerly known as Twitter, made a major announcement related to the upcoming NBA playoffs. The league is almost at the end of the regular season, with nearly every team left to play five or fewer games on their schedule.

The Play-In Tournament will start on Tuesday, and the playoffs will tip off on April 19. This postseason is shaping up to be a thriller, with many teams poised to make deep runs. Seeing the hype surrounding the upcoming playoffs, the Elon Musk-led social media platform is launching a new NBA-centric portal for its users.

Front Office Sports reported on the news on Tuesday with statements from X's executives. The portal is set to launch on Wednesday and will feature an NBA-centric feed for the user.

It will promote accounts related to the league, including teams, reporters, networks and creators. The portal will also serve as a hub for a user to participate actively in live discussions and provide one-stop access to scores, stats and information on game coverage.

Amy Elkins, X’s global head of strategic partnerships, talked with FOS and revealed the vision behind the portal's launch.

"X has always been the go-to platform for real-time NBA conversation, and the NBA Portal takes this to the next level for both fans and brands,” Elkins said. “We are focused on expanding premium sports experiences globally and are thrilled to capture the excitement of the NBA community in another one-of-a-kind portal experience."

The social media platform has previous experience in this field, as it launched a similar portal for the NFL in the past.

Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban questions Elon Musk on Donald Trump's tariff changes

Dallas Mavericks' minority owner Mark Cuban has been an avid spokesperson regarding subjects related to Donald Trump and Elon Musk. The Shark Tank personality has criticized and praised Musk and recently has spoken on the revised tariff changes brought by the Trump administration.

Musk has openly supported Trump and was even present at his inauguration ceremony. On Thursday, Cuban questioned Musk on the Trump administration's tariff changes, which had shaken the financial world.

"Hey @elonmusk, you may be the greatest manufacturing builder of all time. Did you need protective tariffs in order to manufacture in the USA? Or were private capital , your investment, and local and federal government incentives the difference?

BTW, what I respect most about you is that you go all in with your own money for your startups. Most people don’t have the balls to do it," Cuban tweeted.

Musk has made several tweets when Cuban called him out but has refrained from replying to the Shark Tank personality for now.

