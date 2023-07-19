"Elon Musk see wtf is happening" - Kevin Garnett calls out billionaire after fake tweet catches Draymond Green offside

False information can easily misinform Twitter users. This is exactly what happened with Draymond Green who thought that Kevin Garnett was taking shots at him.

In response to a fake NBA Central account that goes by the name "NBA Centel," Green's tweet ended up getting noticed by Kevin Garnett, who mentions Elon Musk.

Kevin Garnett mentions Elon Musk

Draymond Green had been getting a number of media attention his way prior to the comments he made regarding his incident with Jordan Poole on "The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone." Green was quite cryptic in his explanation of what happened during the altercation with his former teammate.

The Twitter account "NBA Centel" tweeted out a fake statement from Kevin Garnett as they made it out to look that Garnett was asking for Green to throw a few punches at him. The fake tweet called out Draymond Green for punching Poole and pitted him against Kevin Garnett.

Green, being a vocal individual, responded to the tweet and even mentioned Garnett. The tweet itself was deleted as the Warriors forward ended up finding out that it was a misleading tweet in the first place.

However, he found out too late as Garnett had already sent out his response by calling out the misinformation and blaming Elon Musk for it. The fake account can easily mislead people that are too quick to voice out their reactions as the username has the official Twitter check mark.

Before Elon Musk took ownership of Twitter, the official blue check mark signified that it was either a famous individual or a media person using the account. Nowadays, any account can have the official blue checkmark on their account as long as it meets the guidelines and a Twitter Blue subscription.

Kevin Durant tweets out his reaction to Draymond Green calling out Kevin Garnett as he got misled by a fake Twitter account

It has been an eventful past couple of hours for Draymond Green. From having an interaction with Anthony Poole (Jordan Poole's father) to falling for a fake tweet under "NBA Centel."

Despite already deleting the tweet, wherein he called out Garnett, his former teammate Kevin Durant had to put out a reaction.

Kevin Durant's Reaction to Draymond Green being misled on Twitter

His reaction was obviously met with hilarious responses from NBA fans on Twitter. Similar to Draymond Green, Kevin Durant is also known as a vocal individual in social media.

