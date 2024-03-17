“Enabling his dumba** stanbase”: NBA fans accuse LeBron James of ‘lying’ over controversial comment erasing Lakers' 3-point

LeBron James dropped a season-high 40 points against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Despite his masterful performance, the LA Lakers lost to the Warriors 121-128. One of the highlights of the game was the overturned three-point shot by LeBron James.

In the fourth quarter, when the Lakers were trailing by 124-117 with over two minutes remaining on the game clock, James made an off-balance three-point shot. However, after the game officials counted the shot, they overturned it later.

After the game, when Dave McMenamin asked LeBron James about the overturned call, he said that he had never seen such a call before.

"Oh yeah, it was good momentum, obviously," James said. "I've never seen that be called before like that in that particular time. That was kind of weird, but it took some momentum away from us."

After hearing LeBron James’ comments on the call, fans took to social media to troll the Lakers star. One of the fans wrote:

“he be enabling his dumbass stanbase lmao I know he watched league pass.”

Another fan accused James of not being informed enough, reminding him that a similar call had been made against Steph Curry this season.

“Man has never watched Steph play basketball then,” the fan wrote.

LeBron James discusses the Lakers’ loss to Warriors after Anthony Davis left game with an injury

LeBron James and the Lakers faced the Warriors on Sunday in what was a must-win game for both teams.

Entering the game, the Lakers were the favorites. However, their star center, Anthony Davis, left the game, playing just 12 minutes. Davis took a hit in the eye from Warriors player Trayce Jackson-Davis.

After the loss, James spoke about the impact that Davis’ absence had on the Lakers.

"When you've been preparing for a couple of days with our prep and you lose a key component to your team in one quarter, we tried to pick it up, but, obviously, there's some things we can't do without AD," James said.

James scored a season-high 40 points, shooting over 60%, both from the field and the three-point line. There has been no update on Davis's injury. However, given that such eye swelling goes away quickly, he should return soon.