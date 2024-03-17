"Savannah finna have his a** back on the couch": LeBron James' courtside interaction with Grammy winner Tyla sparks hilarious fan reactions

LeBron James is the most recent rizz god (a person with strong charisma) for NBA fans. Of course, James would want to be in the news about anything remotely related to being a ladies' man. The LA Lakers star was recently trending on the internet after Lakers president Jeanie Buss cozied up to him.

In the Lakers 128-121 loss to the visiting Golden State Warriors on Saturday at the Crypto.com arena. The game matched up to its hype, and James had an amazing night, scoring 40 points. However, he caught the attention of fans for a completely different reason.

While James rested on the beach, he shared a light moment with Grammy Award winner Tyla. The singer and the four-time NBA champion fist-bumped and laughed together. Fans found one more reason to troll him. Some gave hilarious reactions to the video.

Alluding to the recent Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis video, one wrote:

“savannah finna have his ahh back on the couch he just got off timeout too.”

Another fan had a similar reaction, saying that given his courtside action, the result wouldn’t be too good for the billionaire NBA player.

“Bron is about to be sleepin inside that car by the end of the year.”

Here are some more reactions from fans on X.

Tyla won the Grammy for Best African Music Performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards. James was only showing love to the young singer.

LeBron James' moment with Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis caught similar attention

The Lakers faced one of their toughest tasks of the season when they faced the loaded Milwaukee Bucks without LeBron James but still won 123-122 on March 9.

D’Angelo Russell scored a season-high 40 to lead the Lakers to a crucial win. However, it could be argued that it was James who made the headlines on International Women's Day.

James, who was sitting on the bench and cheering his teammates, got up from his seat during the timeout. He slowly made his way into the stands where Lakers president Jeanie Buss and executive Linda Rambis were.

James then cracked jokes drawing laughter from both of the Lakers’ top executives. At one point, if some lip readers are to be believed, James said:

“First and foremost, Happy International Women's Day.”

Both Buss and Rambis seemed to love the remark from the four-time NBA champion, and Buss even placed her head on James’ shoulders. Both ladies were comfortable with James. However, the acts of Rambis and Buss touching James’ biceps and being playful with him also attracted jokes from all over the internet.

Several fans had hilariously remarked that LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James, wouldn’t like King unleashing his rizz on the ladies. James, Rambis and Buss are all married, but they were also friends sharing a laugh that night.