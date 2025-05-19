"End this nonsense Ant Man": Fans clown 'corny' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as he gets revenge for 'whyling' jibe from Nuggets fans 

On Sunday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder squared off against the Denver Nuggets for a final time this postseason. Despite punching their ticket to the conference finals, the superstar guard is facing backlash from fans.

Ad

The Thunder came out and made a statement in Game 7, walking out with a 125-93 victory. SGA led the charge for OKC, finishing with a team-high 35 points on 12-for-19 shooting. Now, the Thunder are slated to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves as they look to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals.

Following Game 7, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took to Instagram to highlight his team's latest feat. It featured an array of photos from the series with the caption being "They thought I was whylin when I was smiling.” Fans did not take to this positively, calling out the star guard and his team for being corny.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans poured into the comment section to let SGA hear it for his social media antics after putting away the Nuggets for good.

"whyling" is f****** crazy. Holy shit he and lamelo ball can't actually speak English or read I swear," one fan said.

"He’s so corny," another fan said.

"Shai is so corny can’t believe sliver is gonna let him win his leagues mvp," said one fan.

Ad

Chet Holmgren makes bold Shai Gilgeous-Alexander statement after Game 7 win vs Nuggets

Heading into this Western Conference semifinal matchup, the biggest storyline was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic. The two were neck-and-neck in the MVP race for a second straight year, and now found themselves battling it out in the postseason.

Typically, during the second round is when the league announces the winners for the last of the seasonal awards. While an official MVP winner hasn't been decided yet, Chet Holmgren thinks there's a clear answer.

Ad

Like they always do, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder did a group interview for the TV broadcast after their Game 7 win. When it was his turn to speak, Holmgren took the time to crown his teammate MVP.

"You know who this is? The MVP," Holmgren said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After being one of the league's best individual talents this season, SGA has maintained his high level of play in the postseason. Across the seven-game series with the Nuggets, he averaged 29.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.6 steals. SGA kicked it into high gear when OKC needed him the most, recording 30 or more points in each of the last three games.

While awaiting word if he beat out Jokic for MVP this season, Gilgeous-Alexander will begin preparing for what should be a competitive battle with Anthony Edwards and company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More