ESPN fires Max Kellerman after over a decade of NBA coverage: All you need to know

ESPN is letting go of longtime network staple Max Kellerman according to a report from the New York Post's Andrew Marchand. The network has confirmed that it is in the process of laying off several of its commentators in order to save money.

In addition to Kellerman, the report indicates that one of his co-hosts, Keyshawn Johnson had also been let go. Arguably the most noteworthy names in addition to Kellerman are Jalen Rose and Jeff Van Gundy, both of whom have also been let go.

With the network set to pick up Pat McAfee's show in the fall, it's clear that the network has been clearing up space in the budget for the hit show. A statement was released by ESPN Barrett Sports Media, which read:

“ESPN has determined it necessary to identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries, and that process has begun. This exercise will include a small group of job cuts in the short-term and an ongoing focus on managing costs when we negotiate individual contract renewals in the months ahead.

"This is an extremely challenging process, involving individuals who have had tremendous impact on our company. These difficult decisions, based more on overall efficiency than merit, will help us meet our financial targets and ensure future growth."

How ESPN plans to work around recent layoffs, including Max Kellerman and Jeff Van Gundy

Given that Max Kellerman and Jeff Van Gundy have been staples of the network for quite some time now, many have wondered how the network will replace them. As previously mentioned, the network seems to be hopeful that Pat McAfee's show brings in plenty of viewers.

In addition, the network is reportedly planning to use either JJ Redick, Doris Burke or Richard Jefferson on broadcasts. While Van Gundy had just gotten off NBA Finals duty alongside Mike Breen and Mark Jackson, his commentary work earned him plenty of criticism online.

Given that, it seems as though many fans are pleased with the move given the analytical nature Redick and Jefferson can bring to the commentary booth.

So far, it doesn't appear as though Max Kellerman or Jeff Van Gundy have released a statement on the matter via social media. Stay tuned for updates as they become available.

