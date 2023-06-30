ESPN NBA host for over a decade set to retain huge multi-million deal as multiple counterparts sacked by broadcaster

Amid widespread ESPN layoffs, Stephen A. Smith's job is reportedly safe despite many of his peers being let go. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, who broke the news regarding Max Kellerman being let go, Smith has no need to fear for his job.

Smith, who has been a longtime staple of the network for over a decade, will retain his multi-million dollar deal and remain a key figure for the network. Despite that, many of his peers, including Max Kellerman, Jeff Van Gundy and Keyshawn Johnson have all been let go.

The news comes as part of sweeping layoffs of analysts across multiple ESPN verticals, including the NBA, NHL and NFL. With a recent four-year, $85 million deal to acquire The Pat McAfee show from FanDuel, the network seems to be eager to clean up its budget.

While Smith's role with the network is safe, he will have new co-hosts when it comes to certain shows. Given the layoffs in the network's NBA vertical, it's evident that a reshuffling is coming. Based on its current layoffs, the network will have to fill in the vacancy left by Jalen Rose as well.

Looking at Stephen A. Smith's ESPN First Take show and how it will be impacted

While Stephen A. Smith no longer hosted First Take with Max Kellerman, he frequently had Keyshawn Johnson and Jalen Rose as guests. Now, the network will look to lean on others, including Kendrick Perkins, JJ Redick and Richard Jefferson.

From the sounds of things, it sounds as though Molly Qerim, who co-hosts First Take with Smith, is going to stay with the network as well. The duo, who have been working on First Take since 2016, were notably absent from the program this week, with fans less than enthusiastic about the filler content.

Fortunately for viewers of the program, despite the widespread layoffs, both Smith and Qerim will be back in action next week. With their absence, neither of the two has yet to comment on the situation, specifically the firing of former co-host Max Kellerman.

At the time of publication, Kellerman and Van Gundy also have yet to comment on their recent release from ESPN.

