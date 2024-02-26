Evaluating Julius Randle's $117,000,000 contract and how it opens New York Knicks' free agency chances in 2024.

Julius Randle has been the subject of trade rumors for several years, as the New York Knicks have been very active in the trade market. With a good number of draft picks at their disposal, the Knicks could continue to make moves this summer. To pair with Jalen Brunson, the Knicks may need to trade Julius Randle and his contract to bring in another All-Star player.

Randle has two years left on his deal following this season. He signed a 4-year, $117 million deal that began in 2022. He is the highest-paid player on the current Knicks squad.

Next season, he will be making $27.5 million, which could increase to $30.3 million with incentives. He has a player option for the following years (2025–26). The player option is worth $29.4 million, which could increase to $32.4 million with likely incentives.

Randle could also opt out and enter free agency earlier. Teams may view his contract as an expiring deal since he is likely to opt out in search of a bigger deal.

This will give the Knicks more freedom this offseason when dealing with Randle. They can trade Randle to a team with cap flexibility. Randle may be brought in by a team since he only has one year left on his contract if he opts out.

The Knicks could shed his salary to bring on a free agent. Randle may be eligible for a max contract if he makes another All-NBA team.

Who could the Knicks replace Julius Randle with in 2024 free agency?

If the Knicks get rid of Julius Randle and the rest of his contract this season, it would likely be a move to bring in another superstar. The 2024 free agency class is not the most loaded but some players would be an upgrade over Randle for New York.

Tyrese Maxey is one of them. He will be a restricted free agent and is unlikely to leave Philly unless he wants a new home. The Knicks will likely make him an offer.

Rumors of LeBron James to New York swirled this season. They could begin again, especially if the Knicks spend a draft pick on his son, Bronny James. James could opt out of his final year and sign with the Knicks for less for a last run in the Garden.

The Knicks will likely spend some cap space on retaining OG Anunoby. The forward has been a huge spark plug for the Knicks.

DeMar DeRozan and Tobias Harris are two other big names that could end up in New York this summer. Both will be free agents this summer.