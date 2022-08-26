“Even nonsuperstars like Ben Simmons had to wait a little bit, but he got his way eventually” - Nick Wright says he’s surprised Kevin Durant folded his hand, believes he underestimate the other party

Nick Wright is surprised that Kevin Durant folding his hand so soon even in underestimating the Brooklyn Nets.

“Even nonsuperstars like Ben Simmons had to wait a little bit, but he got his way eventually,” Wright said.

Kevin Durant underestimated Joe Tsai and the Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant rescinded his trade request after two months and recommitted to a future in Brooklyn on Tuesday. That decision came not long after telling owner Joe Tsai he wanted general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash to be removed if he were to stay.

Tsai took a stand, saying the organization was staying as is and were not taking discounted trades to poach Durant. Basically, KD was stuck.

“I also think Kevin Durant underestimated the mettle of Joe Tsai," Nick Wright said. "When Joe Tsai is one of the most powerful, one of the most wealthiest people in the world and KD tried to stare him down and didn’t win. I also think KD underestimated, as did I.”

And to Wright’s surprise, Durant gave up on his trade request.

The analyst pointed out that even players like Ben Simmons had to play a waiting game when they requested their trades. Someone like Simmons, who was known for his poor playoff performance only to then sit out, still got traded. He had to wait, but the request was eventually granted.

“A superstar player to demand to get traded and not have it happen was Kobe (Bryant) 15 years ago," Wright said. "They were working on trading him, then (LA Lakers owner) Doctor (Jerry) Buss came in and said, ‘You’re not trading.’ A few months later, they get Pau Gasol, they make three straight Finals.

“Since then, every superstar player that’s want to be traded has gotten their way eventually. … I’m surprised KD folded his hand the way he did.”

Durant's lack of patience to see which teams would reach for him may have surprised Wright, but it makes sense.

The analyst believes that the halt on the situation is due to Utah Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge, for what he received back for Rudy Gobert.

“When Rudy Gobert is worth four players and four firsts, what is Kevin Durant worth?" Wright said. "The naming rights to the franchise?”

Training camp is around the corner, and if the Nets are going to focus on basketball, the sooner they get this situation under the rug, the better. Sean Marks and Steve Nash are still in their positions, which may lead to an awkward energy in Brooklyn.

The Nets still have Kyrie Irving, Durant and Ben Simmons for their upcoming season. If the trio can maintain a focus on basketball, with KD repairing the relationship with his coach, Brooklyn could see positive waves.

But Wright still has doubts:

“I don’t think the Nets are gonna win the title. I don’t. I still think they are a very, very, flawed team.”

