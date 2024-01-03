"Even when he doesn't score 36 points": Steve Kerr full of praise for Steph Curry as he returns to form in Warriors win 

Steph Curry halted the Golden State Warriors' three-game losing streak with a 36-point performance in his team's 121-115 win over the Orlando Magic at Chase Center on Tuesday night. His key plays in the fourth quarter saw him set up 13 points in four minutes to help the Dubs pull away with a healthy lead.

The 4x NBA champion added two rebounds and six assists to give the side a much-needed win in what has been a woeful campaign so far. His outing earned him rave reviews from head coach Steve Kerr who lavished rich praise on the guard.

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the win, Kerr shared his two cents on why Curry is a threat on any day, even when he didn't have nights like Tuesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Steph was amazing. But Steph is always amazing. Even when he doesn't score 36 points, just the attention he draws defensively, what he does to an opposing defense, and the way he opens up the floor, he's a remarkable player. He really got himself going on a night when we needed it."

Expand Tweet

Midway through the third quarter, Curry drained two threes and assisted two more buckets to give Golden State a small lead. He took over again in the fourth with his signature step-back three to help extend the lead to 104-97. Two of his assists to Thompson and Kuminga in the final stretch saw the Warriors hang on to their lead and closed out the game with a six-point lead.

Thompson (15 points) and Kuminga (19 points) were also key contributors in the win that put them at 16-17. They are still far from good with a less than .500 record and 11th in the Western Conference.

Can Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors revitalize their campaign?

With Draymond Green suspended indefinitely and Gary Payton II dealing with injury woes, the Warriors have struggled this season. With more losses than wins, they are far from the powerhouse they were in their 2022 championship run. With 49 games left in the regular season, the Warriors are in dire need of a defensive presence to fill Green's void and another shooter who can assist the likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

While Chris Paul has proved to be an adept facilitator, he is not the scoring threat he once was. Andrew Wiggins has been moved to the bench following a slump and the team is now reliant on their young players in Kuminga and Moses Moody to do some damage in the non-Curry/Thompson minutes.

The Warriors need help. And the trade window is something to watch out for. There are big names in the market who can help the team right now, but it depends on whether they will indeed pull the trigger on those trades.