Golden State Warriors NBA Trade Deadline Early Predictions 2024: 5 bold moves ft. Pascal Siakam's pursuit

The Golden State Warriors had a great start to the season before struggling to get a lot of wins in November. The Warriors had a resurgence in mid-December before falling off again on Christmas against the Denver Nuggets and are now on a three-game losing streak.

Steph Curry recently hinted that the coaching staff should make some tough decisions regarding the lineup and rotation. It's also a message to the front office that he will no longer tolerate how the current roster is not maximizing the few years he has left in the NBA:

"It's frustrating, for sure," Curry said. "32 games in and any team that is a seriously competitive contender, a good team can answer that question (Is there a clear-cut five players the team can rely on?). We have to get to that point, for sure, before it's too late."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Played like it was an elimination game" - NBA fans berate Devin Booker's 25% shooting night despite huge win

5 bold moves Golden State Warriors could make ahead of NBA trade deadline

With the NBA trade deadline less than two months away, fans are calling for the Golden State Warriors to make changes. Some want Mike Dunleavy Jr. to make a big trade, while others would love to see Steve Kerr finally decide to change his offense and trust his young guys.

Here's a look at the five bold moves that the Warriors could do before the trade deadline. These moves are not related to each other and are just pure speculation at this point.

Also Read: "Mess around, you find out" - Aaron Gordon blames roughhousing with his dog for 21-stitch saga

#1 - Trade for Pascal Siakam

The Toronto Raptors are likely trading Pascal Siakam before the deadline. The Raptors would want a young asset in return, so the Golden State Warriors will have to make a tough decision. Andrew Wiggins will likely head to Toronto as a salary filler, while Jonathan Kuminga fits perfectly there.

Golden State could also throw in Kevon Looney since they already have a ready starting center in Trayce Jackson-Davis. Siakam will help Golden State contend for at least a playoff spot alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul and Draymond Green.

Also Read: "I'm not an idiot" - Derrick White hilariously reacts to passing block attempt on Victor Wembanyama

#2 - Trade for Lauri Markkanen

Just like with the Pascal Siakam trade, the Golden State Warriors would benefit from having a younger star like Lauri Markkanen. He'll be the team's second option on offense since Klay Thompson can't shoot to save his career.

The only problem in the Markkanen deal is he is younger than Siakam and has a contract until next season. He could cost the Warriors probably two young assets plus Andrew Wiggins or Kevon Looney, depending on the draft capital the Utah Jazz wants.

Also Read: "Love being on the floor with him" - LeBron James subtly hints disapproval of Austin Reaves' low usage by Darvin Ham

#3 - Part ways with Klay Thompson or send him to the bench

One of the hardest things to do in basketball is to trade a franchise cornerstone. Klay Thompson is a Golden State Warriors legend, who earned the right to finish his career in the Bay Area. But with Steph Curry still playing at an MVP level, the Warriors can't have someone like Thompson on the roster.

Thompson has struggled to shoot the basketball this season and head coach Steve Kerr has shown too much loyalty to him. He could make the ultimate sacrifice and come off the bench to be more effective. He has the right skill set to succeed as a scoring sixth man.

Also Read: "Rent them my arm" - Gilbert Arenas locks in on providing LeBron James adequate support, mocks Lakers' role players

#4 - Let the young guys play with Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors initially wanted to bridge the gap between their "Big 3" and the young guys. It was the plan to contend for years to come, but last season proved that it's difficult. James Wiseman was traded at the deadline, while Jordan Poole was sent to the Washington Wizards this offseason.

Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Trayce Jackson-Davis all appear ready to break out. They are capable of playing with Steph Curry, who could make them better players. Chris Paul can also take control of the game and make them effective in the non-Curry minutes.

Also Read: Jordan Clarkson's rebound to become first Utah Jazz player to record regular season triple-double in 5,801 days

#5 - Stay put and make no trades

While Steph Curry hinted about possibly making some changes, the Golden State Warriors could do the unthinkable and stay put at the deadline. The Warriors have turned things around before, but the league has caught up with Steve Kerr's system.

Kerr will have to make the right adjustments and figure out what to do with Klay Thompson. Things could improve once Draymond Green returns from suspension, but it's not guaranteed that he'll help the team turn around.

Also Read: "It's frustrating" - Steph Curry says Golden State Warriors need to figure out starting lineup and identity 'before it's too late'