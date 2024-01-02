"Played like it was an elimination game": NBA fans berate Devin Booker's 25% shooting night despite huge win

Devin Booker had a poor shooting night in the Phoenix Suns' 109-88 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. Booker went 4-for-16 from the field to finish with 10 points, but had eight rebounds and six assists. NBA fans on social media were still ruthless on Booker for his abysmal performance.

With Kevin Durant out for the game due to left hamstring soreness, the Suns needed a big game from Booker and Bradley Beal. Booker flunked, but Beal had 21 points and four rebounds.

It was a total team effort, with five more players reaching double-figures in points. Jusuf Nurkic put up 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Bol Bol scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds off the bench. The Suns continued their resurgence and extended their winning streak to four.

NBA fans were not amused by Devin Booker's poor shooting despite the win by the Phoenix Suns. Trolls were in full effect as Booker got the brunt of some hilarious reactions and memes on X.

One troll page had this to say:

"Devin Booker played like it was an elimination game tonight."

Another troll page took a shot at Booker and his signature shoes:

"Dropped a stinker almost as ugly as his shoes."

This troll account praised Booker's "cardio" against the Blazers:

"Devin Booker the cardio champion."

Here are the rest of the memes and reactions to Booker's bad shooting performance:

Devin Booker having a great season despite injuries

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns

There was a lot of attention on the Phoenix Suns heading into the season after they acquired Bradley Beal last summer. The Suns added Beal to a roster already with two other stars in Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

Booker was tipped to be the team's primary point guard and he has not disappointed so far. He's averaging 27.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and a career-high 8.0 assists per game this season.

However, the 27-year-old guard has been hampered by injuries this season, with 10 games missed already. He was dealing with foot and ankle problems early in the season, but has since stayed healthy in December. He did sprain his ankle at the end of November, but it was just a minor injury and he only missed one game.

The Suns struggled early on as their "Big 3" has not played together in a lot of games. They are currently on the rise after their fourth straight win on Monday. They will face the LA Clippers, Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies in their next three games, all of which are at home.

