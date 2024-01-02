"Mess around, you find out": Aaron Gordon blames roughhousing with his dog for 21-stitch saga

Aaron Gordon returned to the Denver Nuggets lineup on Monday against the Charlotte Hornets. Gordon missed two games due to injuries from a dog bite that required 21 stitches. The Nuggets forward finally explained the story of what happened to him and his Rottweiler on Christmas.

It was reported by several outlets that Gordon suffered lacerations to his face and shooting hand on Christmas after an incident with his dog. The Nuggets were fresh off a huge 120-114 win over the Golden State Warriors at home.

In an interview with The Denver Post, Gordon discussed how being on the road contributed to his Rottweiler's aggression towards him. He shared that he had too much alcohol before playing with the dog, who bit him for his troubles.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I probably had a little bit too much eggnog," Gordon said. "I was kind of roughhousing with my dog, and I think my dog got a little excited and just basically chomped down. Gave me a bite and I was basically wrestling him off of me, and then he bit my hand. For lack of better words, I was (messing) around with my dog, and when you (mess) around, you find out."

Expand Tweet

Aaron Gordon got his dog four years ago, but his time on the road meant that his father had to take care of his pet. Gordon wants to train his dog differently to ensure that the incident won't happen again.

The one-time NBA champion felt embarrassed by what happened, but was not too embarrassed to share how it went down. He has had pet dogs since he was a kid and the injuries to him were not a big deal.

Also Read: Jordan Clarkson's rebound to become first Utah Jazz player to record regular season triple-double in 5,801 days

Aaron Gordon had 10 points in his return against Hornets

Aaron Gordon of the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets finished their four-game homestand with an easy win over the Charlotte Hornets. Aaron Gordon started the game and finished with 10 points, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 25 minutes. Gordon didn't have to do a lot of things since the Hornets were already down big in the third quarter.

Jamal Murray led the way for the Nuggets in the 111-93 victory with 25 points, three rebounds and seven assists. Michael Porter Jr. put up 22 points and eight rebounds, while Nikola Jokic added 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Miles Bridges, on the other hand, had 25 points for the Hornets, who have now lost 11 games in a row. Brandon Miller and Nick Richards each scored 15 points, while Ish Smith and Bryce McGowen had 10 points each.

Also Read: "Rent them my arm" - Gilbert Arenas locks in on providing LeBron James adequate support, mocks Lakers' role players