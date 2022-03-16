"Even on a special night like this" - Kevin Durant in awe of Kyrie Irving's stellar mentality, reveals guard told him "We've got more to do" even after dropping 60 against Magic

Kevin Durant has lauded his Brooklyn Nets teammate Kyrie Irving after the latter's stellar outing on Tuesday.

After Durant racked up 53 points against the New York Knicks on Saturday, Irving bagged 60 against the Orlando Magic three games later, helping the Nets to a 150-108 win. That made them the only teammates to score over 50 points in consecutive games.

Although that was an impressive achievement, Irving and Durant are focused on the big task ahead. The Nets are currently on a four-game winning streak and look good to make some noise in the playoffs. Durant said in his postgame interview:

"It's a cool stat; I think you can see that we're both in a nice little groove right now, and we want to continue, and we notice this is a huge night for Kai, but he even said it coming into the locker room that, 'we've got more to do' and I love the mentality, even on a special night like this."

His brilliant performance helped him earn appreciation from Magic fans. Nets coach Steve Nash waxed lyrical on the seven-time All-Star's effort, saying in a post-game interview:

"It's just incredible; It felt like he had my career highlight reel for the first 12 minutes of the game. It's special to watch him every night, but it's special to watch him on nights like this when he is in total control, total command, get's wherever he wants and is able to finish among the trees. It's just a pleasure to see it up close and to be a part of it."

Kyrie Irving stars in Brooklyn Nets' blowout win over Orlando Magic

Irving's 60-point performance against the Magic is the most points scored by a Nets player in the NBA. The 29-year-old scored 41 of those points in the first half.

He was in scintillating form heading into the game at the Amway Center. With both Durant and Irving featuring, the Nets were overwhelming favorites from tip-off. Irving dropped 16 first-quarter points as the Nets led 48-30.

The 29-year-old ended the first half with 41 points, the most by a player since the late Kobe Bryant's 42 in the first half against the Washington Wizards in 2003. Kyrie Irving bagged his 50th point in the third quarter by making a layup.

The game was pretty much over as the Nets guard garnered a franchise record haul of points.

With eight minutes to go, coach Nash kept his star player on the bench as the team saw out a big win. They next take on the Dallas Mavericks at home. Kyrie Irving won't be available for that game due to New York City's vaccine mandate.

