"Ever since Kobe & my sister died, I can't sleep" - Shaquille O'Neal once opened up on personal loss

Shaquille O'Neal opened up in his HBO documentary titled "Shaq," regarding his struggles with sleeping.

"I don't go to bed 'till 5 am," O'Neal said, "ever since Kobe & my sister died. I can't sleep."

In 2019, Shaquille O'Neal's sister Ayesha Harrison-Jex died after battling cancer for three years. According to a CNN article by Allen Kim, the former Lakers star was supposed to host an event at Miles College but ended up canceling.

It ended up being tougher for the former NBA player as he had to deal with another death in his life, Kobe Bryant.

Byrant died on January 26, 2020 in a helicopter accident. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other passengers also died. Before the unfortunate crash, the former Lakers guard was supposed to coach a youth basketball team, the Lady Mambas, near Thousand Oaks, California.

Shaquille O'Neal remembers Kobe Bryant and reflects on life

During TNT's "Remembering Kobe" tribute in 2020, Shaquille O'Neal was able to share a few words about the untimely passing of his friend.

"I haven't felt a pain that sharp in a while," O'Neal said. "I lost a little brother. You know, just makes me think that and life, sometimes instead of holding back certain things, we should just do. We up here, we work a lot. And I think a lot of times we take stuff for granted. I wish I could say something to him again."

Shaquille O'Neal also gave a heartfelt speech at the event as he looks back fondly on his relationship and the bond formed with Kobe Bryant.

"Kobe Bryant and I pushed each other to play some of the best basketball of all time," O'Neal said. "Even when people thought we were at each other's throats, when the cameras were off, he and I would wink at each other and say, 'Let's go kick some ass.'"

He even confessed his regret in not being able to call Bryant back when he was still alive as he revealed in an interview with People.

"You put off [getting in touch]," O'Neal said. "I'll never get to see Kobe again, in real life, forever. And I just should have called. He should have called. But he's working, I'm working, so it's 'I'll see you when I see you.'"

With his confession in his HBO documentary, it goes to show that grieving can take many forms. Moving on and healing from someone's passing can take some time as there is no timetable for it.

