'Every NFL player would rather play in the NBA': When Jason Kelce scoffed at Travis Kelce, who believed Davante Adams could've played basketball

NFL stars and brothers Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce rarely agree on the topics they discuss on their podcast, “New Heights.” They don’t just dive into football topics but also take on almost anything under the sun that is trending or has caught their attention. The brothers agree that LeBron James could easily have been an NFL player. The Philadelphia Eagles center, however, isn’t buying the idea that football players could thrive in the NBA.

Travis Kelce claimed that NFL players could find a spot in the NBA. He named LA Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Tyreek Hill as two of those who could do it.

Here’s what the elder Kelce brother had to say in response:

(1:08 mark)

"I just don’t think any of them are good enough to play in the NBA. Otherwise, they’d be playing in the NBA. It’s that simple. The first time that I ever sat courtside for an NBA game was when I realized that there is not a chance any NFL player could play with these dudes. It was unbelievable!"

"Where you’re on the same level as these guys, it is a whole another world. You really get a grasp for how tall they are, how fast, how coordinated they are. Dude, it’s crazy the amount of body control, footwork, hand-eye coordination [they have]. The athleticism of NBA talent, it’s not even close," he added.

Jason Kelce added that it wasn’t just LeBron James and Kyrie Irving who displayed the traits the big man mentioned. He said that it was for every NBA player he has seen play over the years.

Travis Kelce, however, wouldn’t budge. He doubled down on his stance:

(3:34 mark)

"You gotta see guys like Davante Adams play basketball. You gotta see guys like AJ Green play basketball. You’ll see very similar things. I guarantee you Davante Adams is gonna hold his own on an NBA court."

Jason Kelce’s response was simple. For him, there’s just zero chance NFL players can play a role in the NBA. Football players are in a different league because they just wouldn’t be able to make it.

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce will meet in Week 11 when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Kansas City Chiefs

On November 20, Kansas City Chiefs fans will not just keep track of one of the VIP suites at Arrowhead Stadium. They will also have their eyes on the field when the Philadelphia Eagles have the ball on offense. Besides quarterback Jalen Hurts, they could also be checking Jason Kelce.

Kelce, if healthy, will be the big man snapping for Hurts before almost every play. He will play a big role in trying to help the Eagles get a win on the road against the defending Super Bowl champs.

When the Chiefs have the ball, all eyes will be on quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. Both have consistently been the biggest thorns on opposing defenses over the years. Kelce, in particular, has been an ever-bigger darling in Arrowhead Stadium since he reportedly began dating Taylor Swift.